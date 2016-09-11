Time to update our view of National Guard

Story highlights Wendy Anderson: National Guard is more than simply a critical component of our nation's fighting force

It is also the connective tissue bridging the civil-military divide, she says

Wendy R. Anderson is an adjunct Senior Fellow of the Military, Veterans, and Society Program at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), a partner at Strong Eagle Media, and an Executive Producer on Citizen Soldier. From 2010-2014, she served in the Department of Defense, as Deputy Secretary Ash Carter's Chief of Staff and Secretary Chuck Hagel's deputy Chief of Staff. The views expressed are her own.

(CNN) Fifteen years ago today, on September 11, 2001, members of the Air National Guard leapt into action -- scrambling F-16s, putting their lives at risk, and serving as the vanguard between our country and its enemies. This should come as no surprise. The first American militia, founded in 1636, consistently lives up to the motto "Always Ready, Always There."

Wendy Anderson

And while most Americans are aware of the National Guard's valiant contributions on domestic missions -- its effective and rapid response to hurricanes, wildfires and floods -- perhaps the most significant contribution the Guard makes is on the battlefield. Indeed, the National Guard provides a critical link between local communities and American national security.

Since before 9/11, and inside some Department of Defense circles, the National Guard has sometimes been derided, dismissed as the Army's "little brother" or "stepchild." As a senior Defense Department official from 2010-2014, I observed this firsthand. But the data and historical record during the War on Terror yield a different story.

After 9/11 and the start of the conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Department began relying on the Guard to supplement operations in those theaters. By 2005, the share of the effort carried by the Guard had increased so significantly that the Army National Guard made up half of all combat brigades in Iraq

Remarking on the commitment of the National Guard in these years, Army Chief of Staff General George Casey declared in 2011 that "every Guard brigade has deployed to Iraq or Afghanistan" at least once, and that more than 300,000 members of the Guard had deployed in total -- a number that has only increased since.