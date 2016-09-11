90 killed, including 28 children, after ceasefire plan in Syria

Story highlights At least 28 children are among the dead

The US and Russia agreed to a ceasefire plan that starts Monday

(CNN) Airstrikes killed at least 90 people in northwestern Syria on Saturday and Sunday, hours after the US and Russia announced a new ceasefire plan, a rights group said.

The airstrikes landed in the rebel-held areas of Idlib and Aleppo, according to the monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

One attack targeted a market in Idlib. Thirteen children and 13 women were among those killed as people shopped during the holiday Eid al-Adha. Tens of others were wounded.

Teams in Idlib still sifting through rubble after airstrike looking for survivors. RESTRAINT PLEASE #Syriaceasefire pic.twitter.com/CaudbuqYhU — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) September 10, 2016

The ceasefire plan, announced Friday, calls for the Syrian government and the opposition to respect a nationwide ceasefire. It is scheduled to go into effect at sundown Monday.

The Syrian regime announced its support of the ceasefire deal Saturday, according to the state-run TV.

