Dozens killed in airstrikes after ceasefire plan in Syria

(CNN) Airstrikes killed 58 people in northwestern Syria on Saturday, hours after the US and Russia announced a new ceasefire plan, a rights group said.

The attack targeted a market in the rebel-held city of Idlib, according to the monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Thirteen children and 13 women were among those killed as people shopped during the holiday Eid al-Adha. Tens of others were wounded.

Teams in Idlib still sifting through rubble after airstrike looking for survivors. RESTRAINT PLEASE #Syriaceasefire pic.twitter.com/CaudbuqYhU — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) September 10, 2016

The death toll is expected to rise, according to the monitoring group.

The ceasefire plan, announced Friday, calls for the Syrian government and the opposition to respect a nationwide ceasefire. It is scheduled to go into effect at sundown Monday.

