What we know about Hillary Clinton's health

(CNN) As Hillary Clinton fell ill during a 9/11 commemoration ceremony Sunday morning, both Democrats and Republicans alike raised questions of concern about her health.

"Secretary Clinton has been experiencing a cough related to allergies. On Friday, during follow-up evaluation of her prolonged cough, she was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was put on antibiotics, and advised to rest and modify her schedule. While at this morning's event, she became overheated and dehydrated. I have just examined her and she is now rehydrated and recovering nicely," said Clinton's physician, Dr. Lisa Bardack, in a written statement on Sunday evening.

Clinton's blood clots

Clinton's current bout with pneumonia does not negate the fact that as secretary of state she withstood an extensive travel schedule and maintained good health.

In a report that was released in July 2015 (PDF), Bardack wrote, "Mrs. Clinton is a healthy 67-year-old female whose current medical conditions include hypothyroidism and seasonal pollen allergies. Her past medical history is notable for a deep vein thrombosis in 1998 and in 2009, an elbow fracture in 2009 and a concussion in 2012. ..."

"She participates in a healthy lifestyle and has had a full medical evaluation, which reveals no evidence of additional medical issues or cardiovascular disease. Her cancer screening evaluations are all negative. She is in excellent physical condition and fit to serve as President of the United States."

Clinton was advised in 1998 to take blood-thinning medications to prevent deep vein thrombosis blood clots when she traveled on long-distance flights, Bardack wrote.

Blood clots can be a serious health risk for travelers , according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Blood clots can form in the deep veins of the legs when a person sits still for an extended period, such as during long flights. The problem turns serious if the blood clot breaks off and travels to other parts of the body, such as the lungs.

Along with taking blood-thinning medication, Clinton takes medication for hypothyroidism , a condition in which her thyroid gland is underactive and doesn't produce enough important hormones, according to Bardack's report.

The report also indicated that, in a physical exam on March 21, 2015, Clinton's vital signs appeared "healthy" with a blood pressure of 100/65, heart rate of 72, respiratory rate of 18, and temperature of 98.7. The remainder of her exam was normal.

Clinton's bones and brain

Clinton's health history also includes a bone fracture. She stumbled at the State Department in summer 2009 and fractured her right elbow . The injury resulted in her having to undergo a two-hour surgery , which was deemed successful.

Then, in December 2012, Clinton suffered a stomach virus after traveling and fainted, which caused her to suffer a concussion, according to Bardack's report. In follow-up evaluations, she was found to have a transverse sinus venous thrombosis -- in other words, a blood clot in the brain. The clot later dissolved.

A concussion is a brain injury, explained Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN chief medical correspondent and a practicing neurosurgeon.

"What we've heard from her medical note is, looking at the follow-up, there would be some concern, but she's been tested and there's no long-term impact from her brain and the blood clot has resolved," he said.

Gupta added that it is difficult to comment on Clinton's health without additional information.

"This diagnosis of pneumonia came in on Friday," he said. "It's a totally treatable thing, there's no question about it, but it's a serious diagnosis still and is something that should not be taken lightly."

The Donald Trump campaign hadn't yet commented on Clinton's pneumonia diagnosis as of Sunday evening. Trump himself has released minimal information about his health.