Dozens of heroin overdoses reported in Ohio as state battles epidemic

Story highlights Heroin laced with fentanyl and carfentanil is suspected

So far, 112 people have died as a result of overdoses in Akron

(CNN) Ohio authorities reported at least 24 heroin overdoses in Akron as the state battles a drug epidemic.

The overdoses Friday night occurred in separate incidents, and heroin laced with fentanyl and carfentanil is suspected, CNN affiliate WEWS reported.

The conditions of those who overdosed Friday are unclear. The incidents come a day after four people died from overdoses Thursday in Akron, bringing the total number of overdose deaths in the city this year to 112, authorities told the affiliate.

Ohio is battling an epidemic of overdoses as a result of fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid that killed pop singer Prince.