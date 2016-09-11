Breaking News

Hong Kong restaurants blur the boundary between dining and art

By Clara Lindh, for CNN

Updated 12:17 AM ET, Mon September 12, 2016

Each of the dishes on Popsy Room&#39;s eight-course tasting menu is paired with a specific piece of art on the gallery&#39;s walls. The exhibition -- thus the menu, too -- changes every third month.
Each of the dishes on Popsy Room's eight-course tasting menu is paired with a specific piece of art on the gallery's walls. The exhibition -- thus the menu, too -- changes every third month.
The intense hues of the beetroot caviar in this spiky swordfish dish at Popsy Room are meant to salute Marilyn Monroe&#39;s ruby-red lips in Japanese pop-artist Zane Fix&#39;s painting &quot;Some Like it Hot.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
The intense hues of the beetroot caviar in this spiky swordfish dish at Popsy Room are meant to salute Marilyn Monroe's ruby-red lips in Japanese pop-artist Zane Fix's painting "Some Like it Hot."
In this Popsy Room pairing, both chef and artist were inspired by a bright red Japanese sunset. While pop art legend Zane Fix depicts a wailing rockstar in the forefront of bright red shades, the chef placed his confit duck ragu on top of an eye-popping tomato concasse.
In this Popsy Room pairing, both chef and artist were inspired by a bright red Japanese sunset. While pop art legend Zane Fix depicts a wailing rockstar in the forefront of bright red shades, the chef placed his confit duck ragu on top of an eye-popping tomato concasse.
Bibo&#39;s walls are covered in works from 34 contemporary artists including Damien Hirst, Banksy, Jeff Koons, Daniel Arsham, Kaws, Takashi Murakami and Blek Le Rat.
Bibo's walls are covered in works from 34 contemporary artists including Damien Hirst, Banksy, Jeff Koons, Daniel Arsham, Kaws, Takashi Murakami and Blek Le Rat.
While Bibo&#39;s interior design -- inspired by French Art Deco and an abandoned tramway company -- is intentionally misaligned, the kitchen strives for French culinary perfection.
While Bibo's interior design -- inspired by French Art Deco and an abandoned tramway company -- is intentionally misaligned, the kitchen strives for French culinary perfection.
Bibo&#39;s bar is managed by mixologist Timothy Ching. His gin and tonic -- which features a combination of five citrus juices, homemade tonic syrup and Passion des Fleurs tea -- won last year&#39;s D1 cocktail competition.
Bibo's bar is managed by mixologist Timothy Ching. His gin and tonic -- which features a combination of five citrus juices, homemade tonic syrup and Passion des Fleurs tea -- won last year's D1 cocktail competition.
Eating at Duddell&#39;s is like attending a dinner party at the home of a renowned art curator who also happens to be a two-star Michelin chef.
Eating at Duddell's is like attending a dinner party at the home of a renowned art curator who also happens to be a two-star Michelin chef.
Ai Weiwei and London Institute of Contemporary Art executive director Gregor Muir are among guest curators who have put together exhibitions for the restaurant.
Ai Weiwei and London Institute of Contemporary Art executive director Gregor Muir are among guest curators who have put together exhibitions for the restaurant.
&quot;Our diners appreciate the arts -- not only the artworks exhibited at the restaurant, but also the art of dining,&quot; says Duddell&#39;s executive chef, Siu Hin Chi.
"Our diners appreciate the arts -- not only the artworks exhibited at the restaurant, but also the art of dining," says Duddell's executive chef, Siu Hin Chi.
Dine Art is an open kitchen and art space in the industrial area of Wong Chuk Hang.
Dine Art is an open kitchen and art space in the industrial area of Wong Chuk Hang.
&quot;When guests come to Dine Art, a lot of them are very surprised by the gallery,&quot; says Italian chef and Dine Art founder Cosimo Taddei. &quot;They could not imagine to find such a magical space in a very old industrial building.&quot;
"When guests come to Dine Art, a lot of them are very surprised by the gallery," says Italian chef and Dine Art founder Cosimo Taddei. "They could not imagine to find such a magical space in a very old industrial building."
Works by Frederick Ronald Williams -- one of the 20th century&#39;s major landscape painters -- and Zao Wou Ki -- a Chinese-French painter and member of Paris&#39; Académie des Beaux-Arts -- are on permanent display.
Works by Frederick Ronald Williams -- one of the 20th century's major landscape painters -- and Zao Wou Ki -- a Chinese-French painter and member of Paris' Académie des Beaux-Arts -- are on permanent display.
Taddei was born in Florence, where he attended the Buontalenti Culinary School. But it was as a poor 20-year-old backpacker that he really learned how to cook. &quot;I worked as a cook in every place I visited -- from Mexico to Guatemala, New Zealand and Australia,&quot; he says.
Taddei was born in Florence, where he attended the Buontalenti Culinary School. But it was as a poor 20-year-old backpacker that he really learned how to cook. "I worked as a cook in every place I visited -- from Mexico to Guatemala, New Zealand and Australia," he says.
Story highlights

  • Restaurateurs and gallerists are combining elements of gastronomy with visual arts
  • Some venues pair dishes with specific pieces of art
  • Others combine visual and flavorful ingenuity by letting chefs and curators work with the same theme

CNN Travel's series often carries sponsorship originating from the countries and regions we profile. However, CNN retains full editorial control over all of its reports.

(CNN)If you want to find out what art tastes like, there's no shortage of masterpieces being served up in Hong Kong.

The latest trend to hit the city's booming restaurant and art scene has gallerists and restaurateurs teaming up to combine elements of gastronomy with visual arts.
    The result? Diners gain a stronger connection to both the food and the art, say fans.
    Here are some of the leading Hong Kong restaurants blurring the boundary between dining and art.

    Duddell's

    &quot;Gastronomy is art for the senses,&quot; says Duddell&#39;s executive chef Siu Hin Chi.
    "Gastronomy is art for the senses," says Duddell's executive chef Siu Hin Chi.
    Eating at Duddell's is like attending a dinner party at the home of a renowned art curator who also happens to be a two-star Michelin chef.
    "Our diners appreciate the arts -- not only the artworks exhibited at the restaurant, but also the art of dining," says Duddell's executive chef, Siu Hin Chi.
    Ai Weiwei and London Institute of Contemporary Art executive director Gregor Muir are among guest curators who have put together exhibitions for the restaurant.
    Duddell's also works with the Hong Kong Art Committee to bring lectures, talks and screenings to the gallery-like dining venue.
    The events, together with special access to Hong Kong art fairs and invitations to boozy parties, are available for those in Duddell's members club.
    Siu says his cooking takes inspiration from the color and composition of artworks.
    "For example, the Trio of Seafood is one of our most creatively plated dishes -- one of the dumplings is in the shape of a goldfish, one has a green-colored rim and the third is wrapped in the shape of Chinese gold ingot," he says.
    Although the restaurant's Cantonese cuisine is ambitious and most of the exhibitions are on special loan from international private collectors, Duddell's ambiance is far from pretentious.
    It's a stylishly relaxed environment, provoking conversation on all things culture.
    "We believe the artworks enhance the dining experience -- they provide a treat for your eyes, while the food provides a treat for your taste buds," Siu says.

    Duddell's, Levels 3 & 4, Shanghai Tang Mansion, 1 Duddell Street, Central, Hong Kong China;

    Popsy Room

    Each of the dishes on Popsy Room&#39;s menu is paired with a specific piece of art.
    Each of the dishes on Popsy Room's menu is paired with a specific piece of art.
    Using food as a channel to make visitors "feel" the message of art, Hong Kong artist and Rhode Island School of Design graduate Jennifer Chung founded Popsy Room in 2013.
    "I never liked how unapproachable art appears to most people," says Chung.
    The dishes on Popsy Room's eight-course tasting menu are each paired with a piece of art on the gallery's walls.
    The exhibition changes every third month.
    After curating a new exhibition, Jennifer works with her chef to translate the pieces into something edible.
    She compares the process to the work of an art director.
    "Visual artists are always touched to taste their own art," she adds.
    On a recent visit, the first dish we try is an interpretation of Japanese pop-artist Zane Fix's piece "Rainy Day Woman."
    Ingredients include crab meat, smooth guacamole and chunks of mango, bringing to mind a soft summer rain.
    It's delicious, resembling its counterpart hanging above our table in both taste and appearance.
    The tiny space has room for 26 guests and is hidden on Hong Kong's Upper Lascar Row, home to kitschy antique shops and art galleries.

    The Popsy Room, 30 Upper Lascar Row Sheung Wan, Hong Kong China;

    Bibo

    Bibo is filled with works by some of the world&#39;s contemporary greats.
    Bibo is filled with works by some of the world's contemporary greats.
    Bibo is a bohemian but luxurious dining dungeon, a marriage between French fine dining and street art.
    The restaurant's walls are covered in works from 34 contemporary artists including Damien Hirst, Banksy, Jeff Koons, Daniel Arsham, Kaws, Takashi Murakami and Blek Le Rat.
    Everything from the cutlery (made by design legend Puiforcat) to glassware (vintage Ralph Lauren) and the floor (French oak, more than 100 years old) are bold design statements.
    While the interior design -- inspired by French Art Deco and an abandoned tramway company -- is intentionally misaligned, the kitchen strives for French culinary perfection.
    Truffles and foie gras are among executive chef Mutaro Balde's favorite ingredients.
    Of all Hong Kong's art-themed restaurants, Bibo has the bar we like to linger at the longest.
    The bubbly atmosphere and flair offered by bar manager Timothy Ching -- his gin and tonics are legendary -- make for a dangerously good combination.

    Bibo, 163 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong China;

    Dine Art

    Works by Frederick Ronald Williams and Zao Wou Ki are on permanent display.
    Works by Frederick Ronald Williams and Zao Wou Ki are on permanent display.
    Italian chef Cosimo Taddei has transformed an old 4,000-square-feet factory building into an open kitchen and art space in the Industrial area of Wong Chuk Hang.
    "An empty plate is a blank canvas," he says.
    "My job is to fill the canvas and create something special each time."
    Works by Frederick Ronald Williams -- one of the 20th century's major landscape painters -- and Zao Wou Ki -- a Chinese-French painter and member of Paris' Académie des Beaux-Arts -- are on permanent display.
    "Chefs are like any artists," says Taddei.
    "We have a different medium, our own style, our own signature. Despite the enormous amount of dishes you create, each should carry your own touch."
    Dine Art's menu carries dishes such as ravioli stuffed with Sicilian langoustine with ginger and yoghurt foam.
    "Cooking brings back happy memories of times with my grandma and the rest of my family," says Taddei.
    "Watching them cooking, talking, preparing the table -- sharing laughter and tasty meals. Today I cook to recreate this feeling and share it with my guests."