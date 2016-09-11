Story highlights Woman's fingerprints were found in car left near Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

In separate Paris case, a minor was arrested for planning a terror attack with knives

Paris (CNN) French authorities have charged a woman in relation to an alleged ISIS plot to attack this city's famous Notre Dame Cathedral last week, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

The woman, whose name was given as Ornella G., was charged Saturday night with "terrorist criminal association to commit crimes against people" and "attempted assassinations as an organized gang in connection with a terrorist enterprise," the office said.

The prosecutor, Francois Molins, whose office handles terrorism investigations, said Friday that the woman's fingerprints were found last Sunday in a car containing a half-dozen gas cylinders and left parked in front of Notre Dame, in the heart of Paris. Five of the cylinders were reportedly full. No detonator or firing device was found.

Police appear outside a building Thursday in Boussy-Saint-Antoine after the arrest of female suspects.

The woman was on France's "S" list of radicalized individuals believed to pose a threat to national security and was known to have sought to travel to Syria, Molins said.

Arrested in southern France

Read More