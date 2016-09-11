Breaking News

Scotland's female farmers: Custodians of the land

By Eva Wohiren, CNN

Updated 12:37 PM ET, Sun September 11, 2016

Scottish farmer Sarah Boden poses for a photo at her farm -- the Sandamhor Farm -- on the Isle of Eigg. She is one of six women photographed by Sophie Gerrard.
Scottish farmer Sarah Boden poses for a photo at her farm -- the Sandamhor Farm -- on the Isle of Eigg. She is one of six women photographed by Sophie Gerrard.
Shears and other tools stored on a wooden wall at Brackley Farm, located in the Scottish village of Dalmally in Argyll and Bute.
Shears and other tools stored on a wooden wall at Brackley Farm, located in the Scottish village of Dalmally in Argyll and Bute.
After living in London, Gerrard returned to her native Scotland with a sense of nostalgia. She wanted to explore the landscape and understand the people responsible for maintaining it.
After living in London, Gerrard returned to her native Scotland with a sense of nostalgia. She wanted to explore the landscape and understand the people responsible for maintaining it.
Sybil MacPherson shears an animal on Brackley Farm.
Sybil MacPherson shears an animal on Brackley Farm.
Lorraine Luescher comes from a long line of Scottish farmers. Seen here is her father&#39;s compass.
Lorraine Luescher comes from a long line of Scottish farmers. Seen here is her father's compass.
&quot;When I am in this environment, I feel very insignificant,&quot; Luescher told Gerrard. &quot;I feel I am part of something much bigger. I&#39;m just here for a very short time and it&#39;s the opposite of feeling in any way that I have power over the land.&quot;
"When I am in this environment, I feel very insignificant," Luescher told Gerrard. "I feel I am part of something much bigger. I'm just here for a very short time and it's the opposite of feeling in any way that I have power over the land."
Pink buckets on Mary McCall-Smith&#39;s Connachan Farm in Crieff.
Pink buckets on Mary McCall-Smith's Connachan Farm in Crieff.
McCall-Smith told Gerrard she believes she has a moral obligation to leave her land in as good, if not better, condition than it was when she inherited it.
McCall-Smith told Gerrard she believes she has a moral obligation to leave her land in as good, if not better, condition than it was when she inherited it.
McCall-Smith attends the Dalmally Tup Sale. A tup is a male sheep suitable for breeding.
McCall-Smith attends the Dalmally Tup Sale. A tup is a male sheep suitable for breeding.
Minty MacKay&#39;s washing line on the Isle of Mull. &quot;It&#39;s important that the land is lived on,&quot; MacKay told Gerrard. &quot;You need to live there because then one&#39;s heart is in it. The land suffers when the heart isn&#39;t there.&quot;
Minty MacKay's washing line on the Isle of Mull. "It's important that the land is lived on," MacKay told Gerrard. "You need to live there because then one's heart is in it. The land suffers when the heart isn't there."
MacKay looks out a window on the Isle of Mull.
MacKay looks out a window on the Isle of Mull.
MacPherson with her animals in Dalmally. &quot;There are three mountains on this farm, and they go up over 3,000 feet,&quot; she told Gerrard. &quot;The sheep go up into those hills and we won&#39;t see them until the summer.&quot;
MacPherson with her animals in Dalmally. "There are three mountains on this farm, and they go up over 3,000 feet," she told Gerrard. "The sheep go up into those hills and we won't see them until the summer."
  • Sophie Gerrard has documented the lives of six female farmers in her native Scotland
  • Their land "means a great deal to them," she said. "There is an emotional connection."

(CNN)Lorraine Luescher came from a long line of Scottish farmers, but two generations ago her family sold its farms.

However, her connection to the land felt so strong that she bought it back.
    "When I am in this environment, I feel very insignificant," Luescher told photographer Sophie Gerrard. "I feel I am part of something much bigger. I'm just here for a very short time and it's the opposite of feeling in any way that I have power over the land."
    Luescher is one of six female farmers photographed by Gerrard over the last four years.
    After living in London, Gerrard returned to her native Scotland with a sense of nostalgia. She was on a mission to explore the landscape and try to understand the people responsible for maintaining it.
    Photographer Sophie Gerrard
    "The more research I did, the more I realized the story was always told from a male point of view," Gerrard said. "So I really wanted to explore it through a female point of view."
    That desire sparked the idea for her project, "Drawn to the Land."
    Gerrard found that although the women she met had completely different stories, they all shared an intimate relationship with the Scottish grounds they help shape.
    She spent a lot of time getting to know the women and says they often talked about being custodians of the land rather than landlords.
    Mary McCall-Smith told Gerrard she believes she has a moral obligation to leave her land in as good, if not better, condition than it was when she inherited it.
    Their land "means a great deal to them," Gerrard said. "There is an emotional connection."
    Sybil MacPherson's farm has been in her family for more than 170 years. From an early age, she had a hunger to work on her family's farm. The idea of working in an office and sitting at a desk all day sounds insane to her.

    "I am lucky to have lived here all my life," MacPherson told the photographer. "My father would walk me about the farm on his shoulders. I loved it. I've always loved it. ... The cold ... watching the seasons."
    Sarah Boden, on the other hand, returned to farming later in life. She grew up on Isle of Eigg in Scotland and moved to London for a career as a music journalist. In her 30s she moved back to Scotland to work on a farm that was once tenanted by her uncle.
    Despite farming some of the most hostile and secluded rural areas of Scotland, the women have a simplicity about them, Gerrard says. They are all very modest and have earned the respect of the men in their communities.
    "It is vital that our landscape is protected by those who have a sense of custodianship, people who want to improve it," she said. "These women are an important part of that process."

    Sophie Gerrard is a Scottish photographer represented by The Photographers' Gallery in London. She is a co-founder of the Document Scotland collective. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter. "Drawn to the Land" will be exhibited at the Fox Talbot Museum in Wiltshire, England, from September 16, 2016, through March 12, 2017.