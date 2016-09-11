Scotland's female farmers: Custodians of the land

Story highlights Sophie Gerrard has documented the lives of six female farmers in her native Scotland

Their land "means a great deal to them," she said. "There is an emotional connection."

(CNN) Lorraine Luescher came from a long line of Scottish farmers, but two generations ago her family sold its farms.

However, her connection to the land felt so strong that she bought it back.

"When I am in this environment, I feel very insignificant," Luescher told photographer Sophie Gerrard . "I feel I am part of something much bigger. I'm just here for a very short time and it's the opposite of feeling in any way that I have power over the land."

Luescher is one of six female farmers photographed by Gerrard over the last four years.

After living in London, Gerrard returned to her native Scotland with a sense of nostalgia. She was on a mission to explore the landscape and try to understand the people responsible for maintaining it.

