Alexis Arquette dies at 47

Story highlights Arquette was born Robert

Her brother said she was surrounded by family at the end

(CNN) Alexis Arquette, an actress, transgender activist and member of a famous Hollywood family, died Sunday her brother Richmond Arquette and brother-in-law Todd Morgan confirmed.

She was 47.

Arquette was best known for her roles in films including "The Wedding Singer" and "Pulp Fiction."

Born Robert Arquette, she was the sibling of actors Rosanna, David and Patricia Arquette. A 2007 film about her transition to becoming a woman, "Alexis Arquette: She's My Brother," was popular on the film festival circuit.

Richmond Arquette posted on his Facebook page that "Our brother Robert, who became our brother Alexis, who became our sister Alexis, who became our brother Alexis, passed this morning September 11, at 12:32 am."

