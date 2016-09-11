Alexis Arquette dies at 47: Actress and transgender activist

Story highlights Arquette was born Robert

Brother Richmond Arquette said Alexis was surrounded by family at the end

(CNN) Alexis Arquette, an actress and transgender activist, died Sunday while surrounded by members of Hollywood's famous Arquette family.

Arquette was 47. Brother Richmond Arquette and brother-in-law Todd Morgan confirmed the death to CNN.

Arquette was best known for film roles, including one in "The Wedding Singer" and another in "Pulp Fiction."

Born Robert, Arquette was the sibling of actors Rosanna, David and Patricia Arquette.

A 2007 film about her transition to becoming a woman, "Alexis Arquette: She's My Brother," was popular on the film festival circuit.

Read More