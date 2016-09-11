Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

South Korea prepares for 'worst case scenario' with North Korea

Updated 10:43 PM ET, Sun September 11, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)South Korea is "getting ready for the worst case scenario," the country's Defense Ministry said Monday, after North Korea claimed last week to have tested a nuclear warhead.

Speaking at a regular press conference, spokesman Moon Sang-gyun said if another nuclear test happened, it could come from a second or third site at Punggye-ri, where Friday's test took place.
    South Korea is discussing plans to resume propaganda broadcasts on the border from sometime in November, he added.
    Developing story - more to come