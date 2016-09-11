Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

From Tiananmen to THIS: The new world of Chinese photography

By Wilfred Chan, for CNN

Updated 11:34 PM ET, Sun September 11, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

World-renowned filmmaker and video artist Yang Fudong&#39;s &quot;The Coloured Sky: New Women II&quot; is a series of fantastical renditions of female beauty in dreamlike contexts, as told from a male gaze. The costumes recall the 1930s -- but the scenes refer more to imagination than to any one social context.
Photos:
Yang Fudong - The Coloured Sky: New Women II (2015)World-renowned filmmaker and video artist Yang Fudong's "The Coloured Sky: New Women II" is a series of fantastical renditions of female beauty in dreamlike contexts, as told from a male gaze. The costumes recall the 1930s -- but the scenes refer more to imagination than to any one social context.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Cai Dongdong&#39;s installation &quot;Target Practice&quot; uses a mirror to transform one of the artist&#39;s old photographs, changing its original meaning and turning the print into a site of play. &quot;At the moment I am most concerned about the relationship between images and a society, and how I can use art to express such relationship,&quot; Cai Dongdong tells CNN.
Photos:
Cai Dongdong, Target Practice (2015)Cai Dongdong's installation "Target Practice" uses a mirror to transform one of the artist's old photographs, changing its original meaning and turning the print into a site of play. "At the moment I am most concerned about the relationship between images and a society, and how I can use art to express such relationship," Cai Dongdong tells CNN.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Shao Wenhuan&#39;s work combines painting with photography on canvas and silk, in a bid to push viewers to rethink what constitutes a photograph. Different mediums come together in a haunting, trance-like image that dances in and out of reality.
Photos:
Shao Wenhuan - An Ant Crawling in the Garden (2013)Shao Wenhuan's work combines painting with photography on canvas and silk, in a bid to push viewers to rethink what constitutes a photograph. Different mediums come together in a haunting, trance-like image that dances in and out of reality.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
Liang Yue&#39;s abstract art combines photography and painting with a light-sensitive pigment on an aluminum board, blurring the lines between different light-sensitive mediums to create moody images.
Photos:
Liang Yue - Everything is Gone Evaporating (2015)Liang Yue's abstract art combines photography and painting with a light-sensitive pigment on an aluminum board, blurring the lines between different light-sensitive mediums to create moody images.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
This striking installation by Timur Si-Qin compares K-Pop to geological process. The same way minerals are crushed and transformed into products, so too is contemporary Asian pop culture manufactured at an industrial rate -- an idea visualized by Si-Qin&#39;s mixture of sculpture and photography.
Photos:
Timur Si-Qin - The 8th Gate Sorting Processor (2015)This striking installation by Timur Si-Qin compares K-Pop to geological process. The same way minerals are crushed and transformed into products, so too is contemporary Asian pop culture manufactured at an industrial rate -- an idea visualized by Si-Qin's mixture of sculpture and photography.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Chinese artist duo BIRDHEAD are another example of photographers used mixed media. Their work features a specialized wet mounting technique, overlapping photos in a collage to create collisions of time and space.
Photos:
BIRDHEAD - Passions Bloom Ambitions (2016)Chinese artist duo BIRDHEAD are another example of photographers used mixed media. Their work features a specialized wet mounting technique, overlapping photos in a collage to create collisions of time and space.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
On one level, Guo Peng&#39;s art is a succession of photo prints. On another, it&#39;s a commentary on photography. The arrangement and repetition of each image with subtle differences in framing, tearing, and printing have a meditative, aesthetic effect that transcends subject matter and provokes questions of form and presentation.
Photos:
Guo Peng - Empty (2012)On one level, Guo Peng's art is a succession of photo prints. On another, it's a commentary on photography. The arrangement and repetition of each image with subtle differences in framing, tearing, and printing have a meditative, aesthetic effect that transcends subject matter and provokes questions of form and presentation.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Is Wang Ningde&#39;s art a photograph? A sculpture? A painting? Something else? Wang cuts and reassembles pieces of film negatives to create a mirage-like work that resembles an abstract painting when light is shone through.
Photos:
Wang Ningde - Watermark No. 6 (2015)Is Wang Ningde's art a photograph? A sculpture? A painting? Something else? Wang cuts and reassembles pieces of film negatives to create a mirage-like work that resembles an abstract painting when light is shone through.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Luo Dan&#39;s large format landscape photographs deliberately invoke early photographic processes, physically enlarged to an arresting scale. These &quot;New Historical&quot; images are emblematic of a larger trend in today&#39;s art photographic discourse -- the use of an antiquated medium to make a contemporary point about imagery and time.
Photos:
Luo Dan - When To Leave No. 8 (2015)Luo Dan's large format landscape photographs deliberately invoke early photographic processes, physically enlarged to an arresting scale. These "New Historical" images are emblematic of a larger trend in today's art photographic discourse -- the use of an antiquated medium to make a contemporary point about imagery and time.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
Longtime conceptual photography artist Wang Youshen has moved even further into the realm of abstraction with his latest creations.
Photos:
Wang Youshen - Long Gauze 1 Scanning (2015)Longtime conceptual photography artist Wang Youshen has moved even further into the realm of abstraction with his latest creations.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
Yang Fudong - The Coloured Sky: New Women II (2015)Cai Dongdong, Target Practice (2015)Shao Wenhuan,&quot;An Ant Crawling in the Garden&quot; (2013-2015)Liang Yue - Everything is Gone Evaporating (2015)Timur Si-Qin - The 8th Gate Sorting Processor (2015)BIRDHEAD - Passions Bloom Ambitions (2016)Guo Peng - Empty (2012)Wang Ningde - Watermark No. 6 (2015)Luo Dan - When To Leave No. 8 (2015)Wang Youshen - Long Gauze 1 Scanning (2015)

Story highlights

  • PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai exhibits cutting-edge, contemporary Chinese and Asian photo artists
  • A new era of Chinese contemporary photography is characterized by mixed media and abstraction over social documentary
  • Government censorship remains an unspoken but influential factor in the art photography scene

Shanghai, China (CNN)Liu Heung Shing knows how to be at the right place at the right time. In 1989, that was Tiananmen.

Then a photographer for AP, he remembers how other journalists went home as the protests dragged on. "I told them not to leave," he says. "They didn't listen."
    Days later, the tanks rolled in — and Liu became one of a few to document the Tiananmen Square massacre, creating images that stunned the world.
    Now 65, he's back in China for very different opportunity: An exploding interest in a new wave of contemporary Chinese photography that rides at the art world's cutting edge, while leaving out the politics of the past.
    This photograph by Liu Heung Shing, taken in Tiananmen 9 years before the fateful student protests there, typifies the Chinese social documentary tradition that sprang to life in the 1980s.
    This photograph by Liu Heung Shing, taken in Tiananmen 9 years before the fateful student protests there, typifies the Chinese social documentary tradition that sprang to life in the 1980s.

    The biggest show in town

    Read More
    Liu, the founder of the new Shanghai Center of Photography (SCoP), is one of the featured guests at PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai, and in its third year is already one of China's largest international art fairs. The glitzy gathering attracts top galleries, collectors, and VIPs. Even the city's vice-mayor is there, posing with Liu for a photo-op.
    Like many things in China, photography has a long history with the Communist Party, which dominated the country's image production for decades. Only in the 80s did a counternarrative emerge, in the form of politically charged art and documentary photography.
    To attract visitors, girls dance in front of Chongwen Tower in China&#39;s Shaanxi province. This social documentary photo by artist Peng Xiangjie was part of a series on circus performers in the country.
    To attract visitors, girls dance in front of Chongwen Tower in China's Shaanxi province. This social documentary photo by artist Peng Xiangjie was part of a series on circus performers in the country.
    That was yesterday. Now, as China strives for recognition on the international cultural stage, its contemporary photography has mirrored global trends, focusing less on social reality and more on form.
    Gone are the black and white, bleeding heart photographs of Liu's generation. What's hot are mixed media works that play with the physical contortion and transformation of images, approaching pure aesthetic.

    'A new art form'

    Championing this movement is PHOTOFAIRS' artistic director Alexander Montague-Sparey. "Photography needs to move away from memory to more abstract practices," he says. "Photography is becoming like painting — we're almost creating a new art form."
    Cindy Crawford by Herb Ritts
    Photos: A peek at PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai
    Cindy Crawford by Herb Ritts
    Hide Caption
    1 of 14
    Christy and Mouse by Patrick Demarchelier
    Photos: A peek at PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai
    Christy and Mouse by Patrick Demarchelier
    Hide Caption
    2 of 14
    Audrey Hepburn by Norman Parkinson
    Photos: A peek at PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai
    Audrey Hepburn by Norman Parkinson
    Hide Caption
    3 of 14
    Escuela d Romanos by Ouka Leele
    Photos: A peek at PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai
    Escuela d Romanos by Ouka Leele
    Hide Caption
    4 of 14
    Naomi Campbell by Michel Comte
    Photos: A peek at PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai
    Naomi Campbell by Michel Comte
    Hide Caption
    5 of 14
    Flower Seller at Dal Lake by Steve McCurry
    Photos: A peek at PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai
    Flower Seller at Dal Lake by Steve McCurry
    Hide Caption
    6 of 14
    Andy Warhol by Pierre Houles
    Photos: A peek at PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai
    Andy Warhol by Pierre Houles
    Hide Caption
    7 of 14
    The fall by Denis Darzacq
    Photos: A peek at PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai
    The fall by Denis Darzacq
    Hide Caption
    8 of 14
    Empire State Building by Elliott Erwitt
    Photos: A peek at PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai
    Empire State Building by Elliott Erwitt
    Hide Caption
    9 of 14
    Spiagge Bianche Study 2 by Antonie Rose
    Photos: A peek at PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai
    Spiagge Bianche Study 2 by Antonie Rose
    Hide Caption
    10 of 14
    Embroidery on digital pigment print by JinHee Kim
    Photos: A peek at PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai
    Embroidery on digital pigment print by JinHee Kim
    Hide Caption
    11 of 14
    Two Men by Wang Ningde
    Photos: A peek at PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai
    Two Men by Wang Ningde
    Hide Caption
    12 of 14
    Asylum of the Birds by Roger Ballen
    Photos: A peek at PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai
    Asylum of the Birds by Roger Ballen
    Hide Caption
    13 of 14
    Portofino by Herbert List
    Photos: A peek at PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai
    Portofino by Herbert List
    Hide Caption
    14 of 14
    ©-Herb-Ritts,-Cindy-Crawford-Blonde,-1993Patrick Demarchelier photo shanghai© Norman Parkinson, Audrey Hepburn, Courtesy of Augusta Edwards Fine Art, London, Norman Parkinson LtdEscuela d Romanos ouka leeleMichel Comte photo shanghai Steve McCurry photo shanghai Pierre Houles photo shanghai Denis Darzacq photo shanghaiElliott Erwitt photo shanghai Antonie Rose photo shanghai JinHee Kim photo shanghai Wang Ningde photo shanghai ©-Roger-Ballen,-Asylum-of-the-Birds,-Five-Hands,-2006Herbert List photo shanghai
    The British director sees Chinese photo artists as new global trendsetters. "They generally have a maverick approach to the medium," he tells me. "They're not trying to fit in as Western artists are."
    He praises Wang Ningde, an artist who creates a composite of film negatives sliced and rebuilt into an "unnerving" sculpture-like work, that reveals itself only when light shines through. "I've never seen work like this being done in the West," he says.
    The work has another advantage: It won't get censored. "Any kind of historical reference to Communism or anything too politically overt has to be controlled," says Montague-Sparey. "That's totally normal."

    Blank walls

    For its part, the Chinese government is eager to develop this new photography-art scene.
    Ten kilometers south of PHOTOFAIRS, Liu Heung Shing's lush, light-filled Shanghai Center of Photography sits on a quiet plot. The museum is one of the pioneering institutions of an ambitious state-backed project called the West Bund — the name of a semi-governmental firm with a tract of land it hopes to transform into China's version of New York's Museum Mile.
    According to PHOTOFAIRS representatives, sales this year were its &quot;strongest ever.&quot; works offered ranged from $2,000 to $200,000, with prices averaging around $5,000-$15,000.
    According to PHOTOFAIRS representatives, sales this year were its "strongest ever." works offered ranged from $2,000 to $200,000, with prices averaging around $5,000-$15,000.
    Like PHOTOFAIRS, SCoP aims to push photography in a new direction.
    "China's government doesn't care if you want to manipulate photographs and so on," says Liu. "There's much more room to develop for artists doing photography, rather than photographers doing photography in traditional sense."
    China&#39;s &#39;loneliest generation&#39; finds solace in art
    China's 'loneliest generation' find refuge in art
    Liu introduces me to the West Bund's general manager, Gan Jin, who says the choice to open a photography center was pragmatic. "It takes time to incubate people's appreciation of art. I thought photography is the most blunt, fastest way. People don't have the patience for traditional mediums."
    The suggestion is photography can jump-start the buying of art by China's new middle class — flush with cash and hungry for cultural entrée. Liu says it's "an obvious opportunity... people have so much private property. But you go into their houses and they still have blank walls with silly calendars."
    The challenge is convincing people to buck up thousands for a photograph.
    Montague-Sparey is still trying to educate cautious new buyers about editioning. PHOTOFAIRS does not exhibit any photo with an edition greater 25, guaranteeing each print's value. But it'll take time to "create and enforce the rules."
    Meanwhile, foreign collectors are learning how to place Chinese photography into a tradition that's been dominated by Westerners. Montague-Sparey says he exhibits "canonical" works next to Chinese works to show a "progression." For example, the photos of Robert Mapplethorpe next to the sensual art of Yang Fudong.

    'Absurdity, difficulty'

    For Chinese artists, this influx of money and attention has been a blessing, but with some creative caveats.
    Mimi Chun, the director of Hong Kong's Blindspot Gallery, has noticed a shift in China's scene toward what she terms "export art," using a "very universal" language. "I don't think you necessarily have to understand anything about China or Chinese to understand these works. Which is very different from the work that was made in the 90s."
    PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai was held this year at the Shanghai Exhibition Center, a massive Stalinist neoclassical hall in one of the city&#39;s most high-end districts. This year, 27,000 visitors came to see 50 galleries from 15 countries.
    PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai was held this year at the Shanghai Exhibition Center, a massive Stalinist neoclassical hall in one of the city's most high-end districts. This year, 27,000 visitors came to see 50 galleries from 15 countries.
    "I'm not saying whether that's good or bad," she adds. "Just trying to draw a defining line about what's changed."
    One of Blindspot's represented artists is Cai Dongdong, featured prominently at PHOTOFAIRS. Years ago a photographer known for making charged black and white images, Cai now uses physical objects like mirrors to transform preexisting photographs, a reflection of his discomfort with putting new images into the world.
    Abandoned architectural marvels in China&#39;s largest ghost town
    Spectacular architecture in China's largest ghost town
    "It is now very difficult to distinguish Western and Chinese audiences," Cai tells CNN Style. "I have withdrawn the role of image-making to start thinking from the perspective of the audience, and to contemplate the absurdity and difficulty of accepting an image."
    It's reflective of an important shift in China's visual culture — once revered, the straight photograph has lost much of its social meaning.
    That may be because some images are still forbidden to be seen. Naturally absent from PHOTOFAIRS and SCoP are any trace of Liu's famous Tiananmen pictures — records of the past that remain the most elusive and unspeakable of all.
    PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai was held September 9-11, 2016 at the Shanghai Exhibition Center. PHOTOFAIRS San Francisco will be held for the first time January 27-29, 2017 at the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion.
    For more on Chinese photography, visit the Shanghai Center of Photography year-round at the West Bund.