Race to the sky: Is London's tall tower addiction ruining its skyline?

By Francesca Street, for CNN

Updated 11:46 PM ET, Sun September 11, 2016

The Shard -- seen here at sunset -- towers over London&#39;s skyline. More than 430 new tall buildings are currently in various stages of planning for the UK capital. Critics worry these buildings damage -- rather than improve -- the aesthetic appeal of city&#39;s skyline.
View from the topThe Shard -- seen here at sunset -- towers over London's skyline. More than 430 new tall buildings are currently in various stages of planning for the UK capital. Critics worry these buildings damage -- rather than improve -- the aesthetic appeal of city's skyline.
Prior to the 20th century, London&#39;s St Paul&#39;s Cathedral was the architectural focal point of the city. This image from 1616 depicts the South-west prospect of London from Somerset House to the Tower. St Paul&#39;s Cathedral is the tallest building for miles around.
The changing face of the cityPrior to the 20th century, London's St Paul's Cathedral was the architectural focal point of the city. This image from 1616 depicts the South-west prospect of London from Somerset House to the Tower. St Paul's Cathedral is the tallest building for miles around.
The 209-feet Senate House, built in 1937, was London&#39;s first skyscraper. Writer George Orwell supposedly modeled 1984&#39;s tyrannical Ministry of Truth on the now-iconic London building.
The advent of the skyscraperThe 209-feet Senate House, built in 1937, was London's first skyscraper. Writer George Orwell supposedly modeled 1984's tyrannical Ministry of Truth on the now-iconic London building.
London&#39;s skyline was irrevocably altered by bombing in the Second World War. Many of the remaining historical buildings became protected -- but whole areas were wiped out and needed to be rebuilt. This image depicts St Paul&#39;s post-war reconstruction being carried out in London after the war.
The changing face of the cityLondon's skyline was irrevocably altered by bombing in the Second World War. Many of the remaining historical buildings became protected -- but whole areas were wiped out and needed to be rebuilt. This image depicts St Paul's post-war reconstruction being carried out in London after the war.
At the beginning of the 21st century, London began to build skywards. Recent skyscrapers such as the Cheesegrater, the Gherkin and the Walkie-Talkie are now all key features of the London skyline.
London's race to the topAt the beginning of the 21st century, London began to build skywards. Recent skyscrapers such as the Cheesegrater, the Gherkin and the Walkie-Talkie are now all key features of the London skyline.
Today, London&#39;s skyline juxtaposes the old and the new. Here the Leadenhall Building -- known as the &quot;Cheesegrater&quot; -- leans sideways to avoid blocking St Paul&#39;s Cathedral.
The juxtaposition of the old and the newToday, London's skyline juxtaposes the old and the new. Here the Leadenhall Building -- known as the "Cheesegrater" -- leans sideways to avoid blocking St Paul's Cathedral.
The majority of London&#39;s extreme skyscrapers -- such as One Canada Square, Heron Tower and the Gherkin -- are located in the &quot;Eastern Cluster&quot;.
The Eastern ClusterThe majority of London's extreme skyscrapers -- such as One Canada Square, Heron Tower and the Gherkin -- are located in the "Eastern Cluster".
The Cluster is home to buildings such as 30 St Mary&#39;s Axe, nicknamed the Gherkin, which was initially ridiculed by Londoners but has since become a quirky staple of the city&#39;s skyline.
The changing face of the cityThe Cluster is home to buildings such as 30 St Mary's Axe, nicknamed the Gherkin, which was initially ridiculed by Londoners but has since become a quirky staple of the city's skyline.
Londoners are now complaining that proposed super-tall building 22 Bishopsgate -- the construction site of which is seen here -- would block views of the Gherkin, towering over its neighbors&#39; 180m at 262m.
London's future skylineLondoners are now complaining that proposed super-tall building 22 Bishopsgate -- the construction site of which is seen here -- would block views of the Gherkin, towering over its neighbors' 180m at 262m.
The Shard -- Britain&#39;s tallest building -- contains offices, a hotel and luxury apartments, and was billed as a &quot;vertical city&quot;. The building attempts to appeal to Londoners and visitors alike with its View From the Shard experience. On the top two floors of the building visitors can admire spectacular 360 panoramas of the city.
Room with a viewThe Shard -- Britain's tallest building -- contains offices, a hotel and luxury apartments, and was billed as a "vertical city". The building attempts to appeal to Londoners and visitors alike with its View From the Shard experience. On the top two floors of the building visitors can admire spectacular 360 panoramas of the city.
London&#39;s skyscrapers compete with iconic buildings such as Tower Bridge in the most beloved building polls. &quot;Buildings gain importance and lose importance,&quot; says Annie Hampson, current City of London planning officer, &quot;One has to accept that views do change&quot;.
Iconic viewsLondon's skyscrapers compete with iconic buildings such as Tower Bridge in the most beloved building polls. "Buildings gain importance and lose importance," says Annie Hampson, current City of London planning officer, "One has to accept that views do change".
Critics of tall buildings argue they do nothing to aid London&#39;s housing crisis.
London's housing crisisCritics of tall buildings argue they do nothing to aid London's housing crisis.
London is building upwards in part to compete with cities such as Dubai. The Middle Eastern city has 911 completed high rises and is home to Burj Khalifa -- the tallest building in the world -- seen here towering over the city&#39;s skyline.
Skyscraper cityLondon is building upwards in part to compete with cities such as Dubai. The Middle Eastern city has 911 completed high rises and is home to Burj Khalifa -- the tallest building in the world -- seen here towering over the city's skyline.
The Burj Khalifa soars 828 meters into the sky. But even the Burj is soon to be overshadowed by the Kingdom Tower in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia -- a skyscraper likely to reach one kilometer high.
A vision of the future?The Burj Khalifa soars 828 meters into the sky. But even the Burj is soon to be overshadowed by the Kingdom Tower in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia -- a skyscraper likely to reach one kilometer high.
Once completed in 2020, the Kingdom Tower in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is likely to set new records for height at one kilometer high.
The competition continuesOnce completed in 2020, the Kingdom Tower in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is likely to set new records for height at one kilometer high.
Skyscrapers in Shanghai symbolize a shift in global power dynamics. Here, the Shanghai World Financial Center is viewed from the Shanghai Tower -- the second tallest building in the world.
Race to the topSkyscrapers in Shanghai symbolize a shift in global power dynamics. Here, the Shanghai World Financial Center is viewed from the Shanghai Tower -- the second tallest building in the world.
Shanghai&#39;s ever-growing skyline is a symbol of China&#39;s status as a burgeoning global power. London continues to build upwards in an attempt to keep up with new global powers.
Futuristic citiesShanghai's ever-growing skyline is a symbol of China's status as a burgeoning global power. London continues to build upwards in an attempt to keep up with new global powers.
(CNN)"I don't know what London's coming to," said the English actor, singer and playwright Noel Coward in 1931 as the city's first skyscrapers began to rise.

"The higher the buildings, the lower the morals."
    How times have changed.
    If inter-war Britain had a distrust of soaring towers like the art deco Senate House that shot up in Coward's day, London's modern city planners are in the midst of a passionate love affair.
    Already home to a myriad of iconic skyscrapers -- from the Shard to the affectionately nicknamed Gherkin -- more than 430 new tall buildings (those 20 stories and over) are currently in various stages of planning for London, according to research by independent forum New London Architecture and property consultants GL Hearn.
    London&#39;s skyline seen from Greenwich Park.
    London's skyline seen from Greenwich Park.
    But is this rampant development necessary?
    Critics of the surgery being performed on London's skyline argue that the tall towers of tomorrow are empty, superfluous eyesores driving up property prices.
    However, those backing London's race to the top feel the city needs to build big to safeguard its reputation as a global power.

    Inferiority complex?

    For modern cities, building huge skyscrapers has become a competition, according to London-based architect Barbara Weiss.
    "Around the world, everybody is building taller and taller," Weiss tells CNN. "Cities like Dubai use tall buildings to create a new identity for themselves."
    Weiss -- the founder of the Skyline Campaign, a pressure group of experts that argues that "the skyline of London is out of control" -- claims the practice of cities using tall buildings to assert their power "has caught on like wildfire."
    For growing economies, particularly, tall buildings can send a bold message to the world. These buildings are often eye-catching and architecturally impressive.
    In 2008 - at the height of the global recession - China started building the Shanghai Tower. That China had the means to build the now second tallest tower in the world (it stands at 2,070 feet) symbolized a shift in global power dynamics. China is now one of the world's biggest economies.
    Could London&#39;s skyline morph into Dubai&#39;s futuristic cityscape -- seen here shrouded by early morning fog?
    Could London's skyline morph into Dubai's futuristic cityscape -- seen here shrouded by early morning fog?
    In 2010, Dubai asserted its economic might with the Burj Khalifa, which soars 2,720 feet into the sky and is the world's tallest building.
    That monument to success, however, is soon to be overshadowed by the Kingdom Tower in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia -- planned by American architect Adrian Smith to reach 3,280 feet - or one kilometer tall - when completed in 2020.
    Moscow, not to be left behind, has unveiled three buildings over 984 feet tall -- the benchmark for a "super-tall" tower, according to the Chicago-based Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat -- since 2012.

    Vertical cities

    London's addition to this race to the top was The Shard.
    Completed in 2013, the gleaming tower on London's South Bank is 1,016 ft tall, making it the tallest building in western Europe.
    Billed as a "vertical city", the Shard is home to the UK headquarters of Tiffany & Co, upmarket restaurants such as Aqua Shard and Oblix, as well as 10 exclusive apartments.
    A new megatall skyscraper will dominate the Dubai skyline. Currently unnamed -- &#39;The Tower&#39;, as it&#39;s being referred to by its developers for now -- will be built on the Dubai Creek Harbour, and will be 100m taller than Dubai&#39;s Burj Khalifa -- a skyscraper that is currently the tallest building in the world. Megatall buildings are defined by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) as a builidng over 600 meters (1,968 feet) in height. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;928m (3,044ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Santiago Calatrava
    The Tower, Dubai, United Arab EmiratesA new megatall skyscraper will dominate the Dubai skyline. Currently unnamed -- 'The Tower', as it's being referred to by its developers for now -- will be built on the Dubai Creek Harbour, and will be 100m taller than Dubai's Burj Khalifa -- a skyscraper that is currently the tallest building in the world. Megatall buildings are defined by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) as a builidng over 600 meters (1,968 feet) in height.
    Height: 928m (3,044ft)
    Architect:     Santiago Calatrava
    The expected completion date for the structure is 2020. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;928m (3,044ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Santiago Calatrava
    The Tower, Dubai, UAEThe expected completion date for the structure is 2020.

    Height:     928m (3,044ft)
    Architect:     Santiago Calatrava
    The building will hold ten observation decks in its oval-shaped peak. One deck will offer a 360-degree view of the city. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;928m (3,044ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Santiago Calatrava
    The Tower, Dubai, UAEThe building will hold ten observation decks in its oval-shaped peak. One deck will offer a 360-degree view of the city.

    Height:     928m (3,044ft)
    Architect:     Santiago Calatrava
    Currently world&#39;s tallest building, since it was completed in 2010, is the Burj Khalifa. It stands a massive 198 meters (650 feet) above its nearest competitor. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;828m (2717ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;163&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Skidmore, Owings &amp;amp; Merrill
    The Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAECurrently world's tallest building, since it was completed in 2010, is the Burj Khalifa. It stands a massive 198 meters (650 feet) above its nearest competitor.

    Height: 828m (2717ft)
    Floors:     163
    Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
    Another threat to the Burj Khalifa&#39;s tallest building title is the Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia. The tower is currently under construction and due to top out at 1,000 meters at a cost of &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/11/30/world/meast/saudi-arabia-worlds-tallest-building-jeddah-tower/&quot;&gt;$1.23 billion&lt;/a&gt;.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;3,280ft &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture
    Jeddah Tower, Saudi ArabiaAnother threat to the Burj Khalifa's tallest building title is the Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia. The tower is currently under construction and due to top out at 1,000 meters at a cost of $1.23 billion.

    Height:     3,280ft
    Architect: Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture
    In Feburary, a proposal for a mile-high tower in Tokyo was revealed. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;1,600m&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;(5,250ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates
    Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, JapanIn Feburary, a proposal for a mile-high tower in Tokyo was revealed.
    Height: 1,600m (5,250ft)
    Architect:     Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates
    The 1,600 meter tower is part of a future city concept named &quot;Next Tokyo 2045,&quot; which envisions a floating mega-city in Tokyo Bay. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;1,600m&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;(5,250ft) &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates
    Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, JapanThe 1,600 meter tower is part of a future city concept named "Next Tokyo 2045," which envisions a floating mega-city in Tokyo Bay.

    Height: 1,600m (5,250ft)
    Architect: Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates
    In December 2015, plans were unveiled for the 1 Undershaft -- a 300m tall building that could become the City of London&#39;s tallest building. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;300m (984ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;73&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Aroland Holdings
    1 Undershaft, London, UKIn December 2015, plans were unveiled for the 1 Undershaft -- a 300m tall building that could become the City of London's tallest building.
    Height: 300m (984ft)
    Floors:     73
    Architect: Aroland Holdings
    1 Undershaft will sit across the river from London&#39;s tallest building, The Shard, which is 9.6 meters taller. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;300m (984ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;73&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Aroland Holdings
    1 Undershaft, London, UK1 Undershaft will sit across the river from London's tallest building, The Shard, which is 9.6 meters taller.

    Height: 300m (984ft)
    Floors:     73
    Architect: Aroland Holdings
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://432parkavenue.com/?state=home&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;432 Park Avenue&lt;/a&gt;, the tallest all-residential tower in the western hemisphere, opened its doors in December 2015, recently became the hundredth supertall building in the world.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height:&lt;/strong&gt; 425.5m (1396ft)&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;85&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect&lt;/strong&gt;: Rafael Vinoly, SLCE Architects, LLP
    432 Park Avenue, New York, U.S.432 Park Avenue, the tallest all-residential tower in the western hemisphere, opened its doors in December 2015, recently became the hundredth supertall building in the world.

    Height: 425.5m (1396ft)
    Floors: 85
    Architect: Rafael Vinoly, SLCE Architects, LLP
    &lt;br /&gt;Completed in 2015, Asia&#39;s tallest building surpasses the Shanghai World Financial Center and the Jin Mao Tower in Shanghai&#39;s Pudong district. Estimated to cost&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ft.com/cms/s/2/2b681036-4d17-11e3-bf32-00144feabdc0.html#axzz3xi9b3gIT&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; $2.4 billion&lt;/a&gt;, its completion marked the end of a project in the financial district stretching back to 1993.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;632m (2073ft) &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Floors:&lt;/strong&gt; 128&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Jun Xia, Gensler&lt;br /&gt;
    Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, China
    Completed in 2015, Asia's tallest building surpasses the Shanghai World Financial Center and the Jin Mao Tower in Shanghai's Pudong district. Estimated to cost $2.4 billion, its completion marked the end of a project in the financial district stretching back to 1993.

    Height: 632m (2073ft)
    Floors: 128
    Architect: Jun Xia, Gensler
    Situated close to the Grand Mosque of the holy city of Mecca, the tower complex is one part of the &lt;a href=&quot;http://travel.cnn.com/modern-architectural-wonders-middle-east-750096/&quot;&gt;$15 billion King Abdulaziz Endowment Project&lt;/a&gt;, seeking to modernize Mecca and accommodate the ever-growing number of pilgrims.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;601m (1972ft)&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;120&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Dar Al-Handasah Architects&lt;br /&gt;
    Mecca Royal Clock Tower Hotel, Mecca, Saudi ArabiaSituated close to the Grand Mosque of the holy city of Mecca, the tower complex is one part of the $15 billion King Abdulaziz Endowment Project, seeking to modernize Mecca and accommodate the ever-growing number of pilgrims.

    Height: 601m (1972ft)
    Floors:     120
    Architect: Dar Al-Handasah Architects
    Known as the &quot;Freedom Tower,&quot; One World Trade Center stands on part of the site previously occupied by the Twin Towers. It&#39;s the highest building in the western hemisphere, and cost $3.9 billion according to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.forbes.com/sites/morganbrennan/2012/04/30/1-world-trade-center-officially-new-yorks-new-tallest-building/#2715e4857a0b564dc6e76cc2&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Forbes&lt;/a&gt;.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;541.3m (1776 ft) &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;94&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Skidmore, Owings &amp;amp; Merrill
    One World Trade Center, New York, U.S.Known as the "Freedom Tower," One World Trade Center stands on part of the site previously occupied by the Twin Towers. It's the highest building in the western hemisphere, and cost $3.9 billion according to Forbes.

    Height: 541.3m (1776 ft)
    Floors: 94
    Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
    The first skyscraper to break the half-kilometer mark, the world&#39;s tallest building between March 2004 and March 2010 is also one of the greenest -- certified &lt;a href=&quot;https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leadership_in_Energy_and_Environmental_Design&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;LEED&lt;/a&gt; platinum in 2011. Designed to withstand the elements, including typhoons, earthquakes and 216 km/h winds, Taipei 101 utilizes a 660-tonne mass damper ball suspended from the 92nd floor, which sways to offset the movement of the building.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height:&lt;/strong&gt; 508m (1667ft)&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;101&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; C.Y. Lee &amp;amp; Partners
    Taipei 101, Taipei, TaiwanThe first skyscraper to break the half-kilometer mark, the world's tallest building between March 2004 and March 2010 is also one of the greenest -- certified LEED platinum in 2011. Designed to withstand the elements, including typhoons, earthquakes and 216 km/h winds, Taipei 101 utilizes a 660-tonne mass damper ball suspended from the 92nd floor, which sways to offset the movement of the building.

    Height: 508m (1667ft)
    Floors: 101
    Architect: C.Y. Lee & Partners
    Construction of Shanghai&#39;s third supertall building took 11 years, but the skyscraper dubbed &quot;The Bottle Opener&quot; was met with critical praise and high-end residents when it completed in 2008, including the Park Hyatt Shanghai and offices for Ernst &amp;amp; Young, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height:&lt;/strong&gt; 492m (1614.17ft)&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;101&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Kohn Pederson Fox
    Shanghai World Financial Center, Shanghai, ChinaConstruction of Shanghai's third supertall building took 11 years, but the skyscraper dubbed "The Bottle Opener" was met with critical praise and high-end residents when it completed in 2008, including the Park Hyatt Shanghai and offices for Ernst & Young, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas.

    Height: 492m (1614.17ft)
    Floors: 101
    Architect: Kohn Pederson Fox
    Hong Kong&#39;s tallest building has 108 floors -- but walking around it, you&#39;d get a different story. The city&#39;s tetraphobia -- the fear of the number four -- means floors with the number have been skipped, and the International Commerce Center is marketed as a 118-story skyscraper.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height:&lt;/strong&gt; 484m (1588ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Floors:&lt;/strong&gt; 108&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; Kohn Pedersen Fox
    International Commerce Center, Hong Kong, ChinaHong Kong's tallest building has 108 floors -- but walking around it, you'd get a different story. The city's tetraphobia -- the fear of the number four -- means floors with the number have been skipped, and the International Commerce Center is marketed as a 118-story skyscraper.

    Height: 484m (1588ft)
    Floors:     108
    Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox
    The joint eighth highest completed skyscraper is still the tallest twin towers in the world. Finished in 1996 and inaugurated in 1999, it&#39;s been the site of numerous hair-raising stunts. Felix Baumgartner set a then-BASE jump world record in 1999 by jumping off a window cleaning crane, and in 2009 Frenchman Alain Robert, known as &quot;Spiderman,&quot; freeclimbed to the top of Tower Two without safety equipment -- and did so in under two hours. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt; 451.9m (1483ft) &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;88&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect: &lt;/strong&gt;Cesar Pelli
    Petronas Towers 1 and 2, Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaThe joint eighth highest completed skyscraper is still the tallest twin towers in the world. Finished in 1996 and inaugurated in 1999, it's been the site of numerous hair-raising stunts. Felix Baumgartner set a then-BASE jump world record in 1999 by jumping off a window cleaning crane, and in 2009 Frenchman Alain Robert, known as "Spiderman," freeclimbed to the top of Tower Two without safety equipment -- and did so in under two hours.

    Height: 451.9m (1483ft)
    Floors:     88
    Architect: Cesar Pelli
    The architects behind the Burj Khalifa are also responsible for the world&#39;s tenth tallest building. Skidmore, Owings &amp;amp; Merrill&#39;s Zifeng Tower in Nanjing completed in January 2010 and sits just above the Willis Tower (previously the Sears Tower) in the rankings, eclipsing the SOM-designed Chicago icon by a mere 7.9 meters (26 ft).&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height:&lt;/strong&gt; 450m (1476ft) &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Floors: &lt;/strong&gt;66&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; Skidmore, Owings &amp;amp; Merrill
    Zifeng Tower, Nanjing, ChinaThe architects behind the Burj Khalifa are also responsible for the world's tenth tallest building. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill's Zifeng Tower in Nanjing completed in January 2010 and sits just above the Willis Tower (previously the Sears Tower) in the rankings, eclipsing the SOM-designed Chicago icon by a mere 7.9 meters (26 ft).

    Height: 450m (1476ft)
    Floors: 66
    Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
    Completed in March 2016, the Lotte World Tower is Seoul&#39;s first supertall skyscraper, and is currently the sixth tallest building in the world. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;556 meters (1824 feet)&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.kpf.com/about/profile&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates&lt;/a&gt;
    Lotte World Tower, Seoul, South KoreaCompleted in March 2016, the Lotte World Tower is Seoul's first supertall skyscraper, and is currently the sixth tallest building in the world.

    Height: 556 meters (1824 feet)
    Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
    A hotel and office hybrid, this straightforward supertall building by &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.wongtung.com/e_intro.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Wong Tung &amp;amp; Partners&lt;/a&gt; in Hunan Province&#39;s booming capital city is expected to be completed by 2017. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;452 metres (1,482 ft) &lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.wongtung.com/e_intro.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Wong Tung &amp;amp; Partners&lt;/a&gt;
    Changsha IFS Tower, Changsha, ChinaA hotel and office hybrid, this straightforward supertall building by Wong Tung & Partners in Hunan Province's booming capital city is expected to be completed by 2017.

    Height: 452 metres (1,482 ft)
    Architect: Wong Tung & Partners
    The Suzhou IFS is two meters shy of the Changsha tower.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;450 meters (1476 feet)&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
    Suzhou IFS, Suzhou, ChinaThe Suzhou IFS is two meters shy of the Changsha tower.
    Height: 450 meters (1476 feet)
    Architect:     Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
    The World One skyscraper in Mumbai will be as tall as the Willis Tower, the second tallest building in North America, and will be one of the world&#39;s tallest residential structures. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;442 meters (1450 feet)&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.pcf-p.com/a/f/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Pei Cobb Freed &amp;amp; Partners&lt;/a&gt;
    World One, Mumbai, IndiaThe World One skyscraper in Mumbai will be as tall as the Willis Tower, the second tallest building in North America, and will be one of the world's tallest residential structures.

    Height: 442 meters (1450 feet)
    Architect: Pei Cobb Freed & Partners
    This design mimics and simplifies the neo-Gothic spires of an earlier skyscraper boom, à la the Woolworth and Empire State Buildings.&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;383 meters (1,257 ft)&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dln.com.hk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dennis Lau &amp;amp; Ng Chun Man Architects &amp;amp; Engineers&lt;/a&gt;
    Nanning Logan Century 1, Nanning, ChinaThis design mimics and simplifies the neo-Gothic spires of an earlier skyscraper boom, à la the Woolworth and Empire State Buildings.
    Height:     383 meters (1,257 ft)
    Architect:     Dennis Lau & Ng Chun Man Architects & Engineers
    Kohn Pedersen Fox is back with this 90-story residential building. Zigzagging cuts in the curtain-wall break up the monotony of yet another boxy tower.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Height: &lt;/strong&gt;372 metres (1,220 ft)&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Architect:&lt;/strong&gt; Kohn Pedersen Fox
    Three Sixty West Tower B, Mumbai, IndiaKohn Pedersen Fox is back with this 90-story residential building. Zigzagging cuts in the curtain-wall break up the monotony of yet another boxy tower.

    Height:     372 metres (1,220 ft)
    Architect:     Kohn Pedersen Fox
    These apartments remain unoccupied, suggesting the market for homes in luxury high-rises might be more limited than expected.
    The Shard's PR team told CNN "no decisions had been taken on the future of the apartments".
    However, whilst the Shard has been -- mostly -- a success story, not all buildings share its elegant architecture, or ability to engage with the city of London.

    Stand before the 50-story St George Wharf Tower, in Vauxhall, at night and there isn't much to see.
    The lights inside the UK's tallest residential tower are largely not on because 60% of the luxury apartments here have been sold to foreign investors who have little intention to reside -- full-time, at least -- in their investments, according to a recent investigation by the Guardian newspaper.
    Many in the British press have also not been slow to point out that apartments such as these, costing up to £5.1 million ($6.7 million), can drive up house prices in the surrounding area, to the detriment to local residents.
    And the nondescript St George Wharf, dumped on the banks of the Thames, hasn't won much praise for its aesthetics, either.
    "London skyscrapers (outside commercial areas) are entirely to do with greed and international investment and are often under occupied," says Peter Wynne Rees, former City of London City Planning Officer. "Building up doesn't increase density, actually it offers lower density, but a more attractive investment.
    "There is no point in constructing a skyscraper unless you've lost all your space and have to build upwards."

    A lack of space

    Geographically, Greater London is a huge city covering 1,572 square kilometers.
    So have developers really run out of space -- do they need to build up, rather than out?
    According to Wynne Rees, Britain has "bad planning (systems)."
    Part of the problem is the Metropolitan Green Belt -- a ring of protected countryside around London created in the mid-19th century to prevent urban sprawl. Most of this land is located within a 10 minute walk of an existing train station - making it attractive for potential commuting towns.
    Some see this land as prime real estate that developers can't access.
    Ian Gordon, Emeritus Professor of Human Geography at the London School of Economics (LSE), argues that green belt land needs to be released and developed alongside brown field land -- former industrial sites -- within the city.
    With over 430 more tall buildings in the works, Londoners must decide if they want skyscrapers neighbouring their homes.
    With over 430 more tall buildings in the works, Londoners must decide if they want skyscrapers neighbouring their homes.
    "Brown field sites are not being unlocked fast enough. There's a speculative motive to hang on to the land as it becomes more valuable," Gordon tells CNN.
    "The only way we can make housing affordable is by securing a continuing release of enough land to resolve excess demand, so all prices are stabilized."
    Wynne Rees, meanwhile, calls the green belt a "red herring" -- arguing that the houses built there would be low density and would not aid London's housing crisis.
    "At some point we have to ask how big we want London to be?" Wynne Rees questions. "The green belt is very useful to London".
    Many Brits living in the counties surrounding London are concerned at proposals to unlock this countryside for development.
    The Campaign to Protect Rural England argues "when we lose open green belt land ... we lose land that has its own identity and plays its own role in England's heritage."
    Conservation areas also complicate the development process. The City of London alone is home to 26 conservation areas -- sites deemed worthy of preservation due to historic or architectural interest -- which were mostly established after the Second World War.
    Accessing planning permission in these areas is difficult, and architectural design within them is highly scrutinized.
    With housing hard to come by, is it a surprise that more and more Londoners are turning to unconventional living situations?
    While former Mayor of London Boris Johnson did release some public land for development, he also came under criticism for prioritizing foreign investment over housing for Londoners.
    "The previous mayor and his assistants thought that it was good for London to attract foreign investment at any cost," says Weiss. "Building towers is a lazy way of dealing with investment, there must be other ways."

    The Eastern cluster

    With much of historic and outer London off limits, the eastern side of the City of London -- where most heritage buildings were bombed out during the first half of the 20th century -- remains a rare option for developers.
    Consequently, this is where the majority of London's tallest buildings -- The Leadenhall Building (737 ft), Heron Tower (755 ft) and the Gherkin (591 ft) -- are found.
    Wynne Rees, who is fervently against tall buildings in non-commercial areas, says "there are some parts of London where we need to build vertically, that's why there is the cluster of tall buildings in the City of London, one of which I was responsible for."
    The City of London&#39;s Eastern cluster features quirky skyscrapers such as the Gherkin (R) and the &#39;Walkie Talkie&#39; (C front).
    The City of London's Eastern cluster features quirky skyscrapers such as the Gherkin (R) and the 'Walkie Talkie' (C front).
    The City of London is confined to a single square mile and is home to a vibrant financial sector -- there is no space for developers to build outwards.
    Chris Hayward, the City of London's chairman of planning and transportation, says that tall buildings in the economic heart of London also provide the British capital with soft power on the world stage.
    "There is, inevitably, a symbolic strength in a city with tall buildings. Building upwards demonstrates economic success and growth success."
    The Eastern Cluster towers, says Hayward, are "successful": driving commerce, fueling the UK economy and boasting occupancy rates for offices in the City of London to 97%.
    Other architects and planners, however, have criticized the design of the Cluster's towers.
    Hayward disagrees.
    "The buildings are all designed by different architects, but the City of London has its own design team in-house who guide everything and make sure we have a cohesive picture."

    Perspective

    Skyscrapers might be self-conscious declarations of power and prosperity, but when executed with architectural grace, and in the right location, they can win Londoners' hearts.
    The Shard and the Gherkin -- an unpopular building when proposed -- now regularly top polls as Londoners' favorite buildings.
    That, however, doesn't mean tall towers should be littered unthinkingly throughout the city.
    A recent study conducted by Ipsos MORI for the Skyline Campaign concluded that the majority of Londoners are concerned about the city's race to the sky.
    Weiss warns: "More and more Londoners are finding they don't want big glass skyscrapers at the end of their street."