(CNN) "I don't know what London's coming to," said the English actor, singer and playwright Noel Coward in 1931 as the city's first skyscrapers began to rise.

"The higher the buildings, the lower the morals."

How times have changed.

If inter-war Britain had a distrust of soaring towers like the art deco Senate House that shot up in Coward's day, London's modern city planners are in the midst of a passionate love affair.

But is this rampant development necessary?

Critics of the surgery being performed on London's skyline argue that the tall towers of tomorrow are empty, superfluous eyesores driving up property prices.

However, those backing London's race to the top feel the city needs to build big to safeguard its reputation as a global power.

Inferiority complex?

For modern cities, building huge skyscrapers has become a competition, according to London-based architect Barbara Weiss.

"Around the world, everybody is building taller and taller," Weiss tells CNN. "Cities like Dubai use tall buildings to create a new identity for themselves."

Weiss -- the founder of the Skyline Campaign , a pressure group of experts that argues that "the skyline of London is out of control" -- claims the practice of cities using tall buildings to assert their power "has caught on like wildfire."

Photos: The world's tallest buildings The Tower, Dubai, United Arab Emirates – A new megatall skyscraper will dominate the Dubai skyline. Currently unnamed -- 'The Tower', as it's being referred to by its developers for now -- will be built on the Dubai Creek Harbour, and will be 100m taller than Dubai's Burj Khalifa -- a skyscraper that is currently the tallest building in the world. Megatall buildings are defined by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) as a builidng over 600 meters (1,968 feet) in height.

Height: 928m (3,044ft)

Architect: Santiago Calatrava Hide Caption 1 of 24 Photos: The world's tallest buildings The Tower, Dubai, UAE – The expected completion date for the structure is 2020.



Height: 928m (3,044ft)

Architect: Santiago Calatrava Hide Caption 2 of 24 Photos: The world's tallest buildings The Tower, Dubai, UAE – The building will hold ten observation decks in its oval-shaped peak. One deck will offer a 360-degree view of the city.



Height: 928m (3,044ft)

Architect: Santiago Calatrava Hide Caption 3 of 24 Photos: The world's tallest buildings The Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAE – Currently world's tallest building, since it was completed in 2010, is the Burj Khalifa. It stands a massive 198 meters (650 feet) above its nearest competitor.



Height: 828m (2717ft)

Floors: 163

Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill Hide Caption 4 of 24 Photos: The world's tallest buildings Jeddah Tower, Saudi Arabia –



Height: 3,280ft

Architect: Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture Another threat to the Burj Khalifa's tallest building title is the Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia. The tower is currently under construction and due to top out at 1,000 meters at a cost of $1.23 billion 3,280ftAdrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture Hide Caption 5 of 24 Photos: The world's tallest buildings Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, Japan – In Feburary, a proposal for a mile-high tower in Tokyo was revealed.

Height: 1,600m (5,250ft)

Architect: Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates Hide Caption 6 of 24 Photos: The world's tallest buildings Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, Japan – The 1,600 meter tower is part of a future city concept named "Next Tokyo 2045," which envisions a floating mega-city in Tokyo Bay.



Height: 1,600m (5,250ft)

Architect: Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates Hide Caption 7 of 24 Photos: The world's tallest buildings 1 Undershaft, London, UK – In December 2015, plans were unveiled for the 1 Undershaft -- a 300m tall building that could become the City of London's tallest building.

Height: 300m (984ft)

Floors: 73

Architect: Aroland Holdings Hide Caption 8 of 24 Photos: The world's tallest buildings 1 Undershaft, London, UK – 1 Undershaft will sit across the river from London's tallest building, The Shard, which is 9.6 meters taller.



Height: 300m (984ft)

Floors: 73

Architect: Aroland Holdings Hide Caption 9 of 24 Photos: The world's tallest buildings 432 Park Avenue, New York, U.S. –



Height: 425.5m (1396ft)

Floors: 85

Architect: Rafael Vinoly, SLCE Architects, LLP 432 Park Avenue , the tallest all-residential tower in the western hemisphere, opened its doors in December 2015, recently became the hundredth supertall building in the world.425.5m (1396ft)85: Rafael Vinoly, SLCE Architects, LLP Hide Caption 10 of 24 Photos: The world's tallest buildings Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, China –

Completed in 2015, Asia's tallest building surpasses the Shanghai World Financial Center and the Jin Mao Tower in Shanghai's Pudong district. Estimated to cost



Height: 632m (2073ft)

Floors: 128

Architect: Jun Xia, Gensler

Completed in 2015, Asia's tallest building surpasses the Shanghai World Financial Center and the Jin Mao Tower in Shanghai's Pudong district. Estimated to cost $2.4 billion , its completion marked the end of a project in the financial district stretching back to 1993.632m (2073ft)128Jun Xia, Gensler Hide Caption 11 of 24 Photos: The world's tallest buildings Mecca Royal Clock Tower Hotel, Mecca, Saudi Arabia –



Height: 601m (1972ft)

Floors: 120

Architect: Dar Al-Handasah Architects

Situated close to the Grand Mosque of the holy city of Mecca, the tower complex is one part of the $15 billion King Abdulaziz Endowment Project , seeking to modernize Mecca and accommodate the ever-growing number of pilgrims.601m (1972ft)120Dar Al-Handasah Architects Hide Caption 12 of 24 Photos: The world's tallest buildings One World Trade Center, New York, U.S. –



Height: 541.3m (1776 ft)

Floors: 94

Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill Known as the "Freedom Tower," One World Trade Center stands on part of the site previously occupied by the Twin Towers. It's the highest building in the western hemisphere, and cost $3.9 billion according to Forbes 541.3m (1776 ft)94Skidmore, Owings & Merrill Hide Caption 13 of 24 Photos: The world's tallest buildings Taipei 101, Taipei, Taiwan –



Height: 508m (1667ft)

Floors: 101

Architect: C.Y. Lee & Partners The first skyscraper to break the half-kilometer mark, the world's tallest building between March 2004 and March 2010 is also one of the greenest -- certified LEED platinum in 2011. Designed to withstand the elements, including typhoons, earthquakes and 216 km/h winds, Taipei 101 utilizes a 660-tonne mass damper ball suspended from the 92nd floor, which sways to offset the movement of the building.508m (1667ft)101C.Y. Lee & Partners Hide Caption 14 of 24 Photos: The world's tallest buildings Shanghai World Financial Center, Shanghai, China – Construction of Shanghai's third supertall building took 11 years, but the skyscraper dubbed "The Bottle Opener" was met with critical praise and high-end residents when it completed in 2008, including the Park Hyatt Shanghai and offices for Ernst & Young, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas.



Height: 492m (1614.17ft)

Floors: 101

Architect: Kohn Pederson Fox Hide Caption 15 of 24 Photos: The world's tallest buildings International Commerce Center, Hong Kong, China – Hong Kong's tallest building has 108 floors -- but walking around it, you'd get a different story. The city's tetraphobia -- the fear of the number four -- means floors with the number have been skipped, and the International Commerce Center is marketed as a 118-story skyscraper.



Height: 484m (1588ft)

Floors: 108

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Hide Caption 16 of 24 Photos: The world's tallest buildings Petronas Towers 1 and 2, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – The joint eighth highest completed skyscraper is still the tallest twin towers in the world. Finished in 1996 and inaugurated in 1999, it's been the site of numerous hair-raising stunts. Felix Baumgartner set a then-BASE jump world record in 1999 by jumping off a window cleaning crane, and in 2009 Frenchman Alain Robert, known as "Spiderman," freeclimbed to the top of Tower Two without safety equipment -- and did so in under two hours.



Height: 451.9m (1483ft)

Floors: 88

Architect: Cesar Pelli Hide Caption 17 of 24 Photos: The world's tallest buildings Zifeng Tower, Nanjing, China – The architects behind the Burj Khalifa are also responsible for the world's tenth tallest building. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill's Zifeng Tower in Nanjing completed in January 2010 and sits just above the Willis Tower (previously the Sears Tower) in the rankings, eclipsing the SOM-designed Chicago icon by a mere 7.9 meters (26 ft).



Height: 450m (1476ft)

Floors: 66

Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill Hide Caption 18 of 24 Photos: The world's tallest buildings Lotte World Tower, Seoul, South Korea –



Height: 556 meters (1824 feet)

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates Completed in March 2016, the Lotte World Tower is Seoul's first supertall skyscraper, and is currently the sixth tallest building in the world.556 meters (1824 feet) Hide Caption 19 of 24 Photos: The world's tallest buildings Changsha IFS Tower, Changsha, China –



Height: 452 metres (1,482 ft)

Architect: Wong Tung & Partners A hotel and office hybrid, this straightforward supertall building by Wong Tung & Partners in Hunan Province's booming capital city is expected to be completed by 2017.452 metres (1,482 ft) Hide Caption 20 of 24 Photos: The world's tallest buildings Suzhou IFS, Suzhou, China – The Suzhou IFS is two meters shy of the Changsha tower.

Height: 450 meters (1476 feet)

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates Hide Caption 21 of 24 Photos: The world's tallest buildings World One, Mumbai, India –



Height: 442 meters (1450 feet)

Architect: Pei Cobb Freed & Partners The World One skyscraper in Mumbai will be as tall as the Willis Tower, the second tallest building in North America, and will be one of the world's tallest residential structures.442 meters (1450 feet) Hide Caption 22 of 24 Photos: The world's tallest buildings Nanning Logan Century 1, Nanning, China –

Height: 383 meters (1,257 ft)

Architect: Dennis Lau & Ng Chun Man Architects & Engineers This design mimics and simplifies the neo-Gothic spires of an earlier skyscraper boom, à la the Woolworth and Empire State Buildings.383 meters (1,257 ft) Hide Caption 23 of 24 Photos: The world's tallest buildings Three Sixty West Tower B, Mumbai, India – Kohn Pedersen Fox is back with this 90-story residential building. Zigzagging cuts in the curtain-wall break up the monotony of yet another boxy tower.



Height: 372 metres (1,220 ft)

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Hide Caption 24 of 24

For growing economies, particularly, tall buildings can send a bold message to the world. These buildings are often eye-catching and architecturally impressive.

In 2008 - at the height of the global recession - China started building the Shanghai Tower . That China had the means to build the now second tallest tower in the world (it stands at 2,070 feet) symbolized a shift in global power dynamics. China is now one of the world's biggest economies.

Could London's skyline morph into Dubai's futuristic cityscape -- seen here shrouded by early morning fog?

In 2010, Dubai asserted its economic might with the Burj Khalifa, which soars 2,720 feet into the sky and is the world's tallest building.

That monument to success, however, is soon to be overshadowed by the Kingdom Tower in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia -- planned by American architect Adrian Smith to reach 3,280 feet - or one kilometer tall - when completed in 2020.

Moscow, not to be left behind, has unveiled three buildings over 984 feet tall -- the benchmark for a "super-tall" tower, according to the Chicago-based Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat -- since 2012.

Vertical cities

London's addition to this race to the top was The Shard.

Completed in 2013, the gleaming tower on London's South Bank is 1,016 ft tall, making it the tallest building in western Europe.

Billed as a "vertical city", the Shard is home to the UK headquarters of Tiffany & Co, upmarket restaurants such as Aqua Shard and Oblix, as well as 10 exclusive apartments.

These apartments remain unoccupied, suggesting the market for homes in luxury high-rises might be more limited than expected.

The Shard's PR team told CNN "no decisions had been taken on the future of the apartments".

However, whilst the Shard has been -- mostly -- a success story, not all buildings share its elegant architecture, or ability to engage with the city of London.

Stand before the 50-story St George Wharf Tower, in Vauxhall, at night and there isn't much to see.

The lights inside the UK's tallest residential tower are largely not on because 60% of the luxury apartments here have been sold to foreign investors who have little intention to reside -- full-time, at least -- in their investments, according to a recent investigation by the Guardian newspaper

Many in the British press have also not been slow to point out that apartments such as these, costing up to £5.1 million ($6.7 million), can drive up house prices in the surrounding area, to the detriment to local residents.

And the nondescript St George Wharf, dumped on the banks of the Thames, hasn't won much praise for its aesthetics, either.

"London skyscrapers (outside commercial areas) are entirely to do with greed and international investment and are often under occupied," says Peter Wynne Rees, former City of London City Planning Officer. "Building up doesn't increase density, actually it offers lower density, but a more attractive investment.

"There is no point in constructing a skyscraper unless you've lost all your space and have to build upwards."

A lack of space

Geographically, Greater London is a huge city covering 1,572 square kilometers.

So have developers really run out of space -- do they need to build up, rather than out?

According to Wynne Rees, Britain has "bad planning (systems)."

Part of the problem is the Metropolitan Green Belt -- a ring of protected countryside around London created in the mid-19th century to prevent urban sprawl. Most of this land is located within a 10 minute walk of an existing train station - making it attractive for potential commuting towns.

Some see this land as prime real estate that developers can't access.

Ian Gordon, Emeritus Professor of Human Geography at the London School of Economics (LSE), argues that green belt land needs to be released and developed alongside brown field land -- former industrial sites -- within the city.

With over 430 more tall buildings in the works, Londoners must decide if they want skyscrapers neighbouring their homes.

"Brown field sites are not being unlocked fast enough. There's a speculative motive to hang on to the land as it becomes more valuable," Gordon tells CNN.

"The only way we can make housing affordable is by securing a continuing release of enough land to resolve excess demand, so all prices are stabilized."

Wynne Rees, meanwhile, calls the green belt a "red herring" -- arguing that the houses built there would be low density and would not aid London's housing crisis.

"At some point we have to ask how big we want London to be?" Wynne Rees questions. "The green belt is very useful to London".

Many Brits living in the counties surrounding London are concerned at proposals to unlock this countryside for development.

The Campaign to Protect Rural England argues "when we lose open green belt land ... we lose land that has its own identity and plays its own role in England's heritage."

Conservation areas also complicate the development process. The City of London alone is home to 26 conservation areas -- sites deemed worthy of preservation due to historic or architectural interest -- which were mostly established after the Second World War.

Accessing planning permission in these areas is difficult, and architectural design within them is highly scrutinized.

With housing hard to come by, is it a surprise that more and more Londoners are turning to unconventional living situations

While former Mayor of London Boris Johnson did release some public land for development, he also came under criticism for prioritizing foreign investment over housing for Londoners.

"The previous mayor and his assistants thought that it was good for London to attract foreign investment at any cost," says Weiss. "Building towers is a lazy way of dealing with investment, there must be other ways."

The Eastern cluster

With much of historic and outer London off limits, the eastern side of the City of London -- where most heritage buildings were bombed out during the first half of the 20th century -- remains a rare option for developers.

Wynne Rees, who is fervently against tall buildings in non-commercial areas, says "there are some parts of London where we need to build vertically, that's why there is the cluster of tall buildings in the City of London, one of which I was responsible for."

The City of London's Eastern cluster features quirky skyscrapers such as the Gherkin (R) and the 'Walkie Talkie' (C front).

The City of London is confined to a single square mile and is home to a vibrant financial sector -- there is no space for developers to build outwards.

Chris Hayward, the City of London's chairman of planning and transportation, says that tall buildings in the economic heart of London also provide the British capital with soft power on the world stage.

"There is, inevitably, a symbolic strength in a city with tall buildings. Building upwards demonstrates economic success and growth success."

The Eastern Cluster towers, says Hayward, are "successful": driving commerce, fueling the UK economy and boasting occupancy rates for offices in the City of London to 97%.

Other architects and planners, however, have criticized the design of the Cluster's towers.

Hayward disagrees.

"The buildings are all designed by different architects, but the City of London has its own design team in-house who guide everything and make sure we have a cohesive picture."

Perspective

Skyscrapers might be self-conscious declarations of power and prosperity, but when executed with architectural grace, and in the right location, they can win Londoners' hearts.

The Shard and the Gherkin -- an unpopular building when proposed -- now regularly top polls as Londoners' favorite buildings.

That, however, doesn't mean tall towers should be littered unthinkingly throughout the city.

A recent study conducted by Ipsos MORI for the Skyline Campaign concluded that the majority of Londoners are concerned about the city's race to the sky.

Weiss warns: "More and more Londoners are finding they don't want big glass skyscrapers at the end of their street."