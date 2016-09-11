Breaking News

Tanzania earthquake kills 11, injures nearly 200

By Faith Karimi, CNN

Updated 3:26 AM ET, Sun September 11, 2016

Story highlights

  • It hit near the shore of Lake Victoria
  • Tremors rippled as far as western Kenya and parts of Uganda

(CNN)A 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit northwestern Tanzania, killing 11 people and leaving dozens injured, state media reported.

At least 192 people were injured when the quake struck near Nsunga town Saturday, according to Daily News Tanzania.
    It hit near the shore of Lake Victoria, the US Geological Survey said. The tremors rippled as far as western Kenya and parts of Uganda, both of which share the waters of Lake Victoria.
    Video from the area showed collapsed brick homes and houses with cracks. Residents carried injured casualties into waiting cabs while others fanned victims sprawled on the ground.
    The quake occurred at a depth of six miles (10 kilometers). Such shallow tremors are more powerful and cause more damage.
    Developing story - more to come

    CNN's Elwyn Lopez contributed to this report.