Following a crackdown that resulted in the deaths of hundreds of student demonstrators in Beijing, a lone Chinese protester steps in front of People's Liberation Army tanks in Tiananmen Squarein 1989. At least five photographers captured the event, which became a symbol of defiance in the face of oppression. Charlie Cole, working for Newsweek, won a World Press Photo Award for his version of the image. The identity and fate of the "Tank Man" remains unclear.
A hooded detainee in U.S. custody during the Iraq War stands on a box with electrical wires hooked up to his fingers. The image became a symbol of the Abu Ghraib prison abuse scandal after it was released, among others, in late April 2004. It did what a written report could not do, showing front-and-center what human rights groups had been saying for months: that prisoners were being abused at the hands of U.S. troops. The fallout was immediate, both overseas and at home.
Robert Capa, co-founder of the Magnum Photos cooperative, became known for his 1936 photograph said to depict the death of a solider during the Spanish Civil War. Since the 1970s, doubt has been cast on the authenticity of the image. Many people suggest that it was staged. The International Center of Photography in New York and Magnum, among others, have defended the image. Either way, "The Falling Soldier" remains one of history's most famous war photographs.
Mary Ann Vecchio screams as she kneels over Jeffrey Miller's body during an anti-war demonstration in 1970 at Kent State University. Student photographer John Filo captured the Pulitzer Prize-winning image after Ohio National Guardsmen fired into the crowd of protesters, killing four students and wounding nine others. A widely published version of the image was manipulated by an anonymous editor to remove the fence post above Vecchio's head, sparking a major controversy.
Five decades after her death, Marilyn Monroe remains one of Hollywood's most adored sex symbols. Her sultry legacy is often traced back to the 1954 image of her posing over a New York City subway grate in character for the filming of "The Seven Year Itch." Monroe's then-husband, Joe DiMaggio, reportedly witnessed the spectacle and became enraged with jealousy. They divorced weeks later.
Alberto Korda photographed Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara in 1960 at a memorial service for victims of the La Coubre explosion in Havana, Cuba. The portrait, titled "Guerrillero Heroico," has been widely reproduced through the decades, evolving into a global symbol of rebellion and social justice. As a supporter of Guevara's ideals, Korda never sought royalties for the distribution of his image.
Associated Press photographer Nick Ut photographed terrified children running from the site of a napalm attack during the Vietnam War in 1972. A South Vietnamese plane accidentally dropped napalm on its own troops and civilians. Nine-year-old Kim Phuc, center, ripped off her burning clothes while fleeing. The image communicated the horrors of the war and contributed to the growing anti-war sentiment in the U.S. After taking the photograph, Ut took the children to a hospital in Saigon.
President Bill Clinton hugs Monica Lewinsky at a 1996 fund-raiser in Washington. At the time their relationship wasn't public, so the image fell into obscurity. But when the news of their affair broke, photographer Dirck Halstead recognized Lewinsky and recovered the photo from his archives. It eventually ran on the cover of Time magazine, and the Lewinsky scandal led to Clinton's impeachment.
Aspiring photojournalist Charles Porter was working near the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City in 1995 when "there was just a huge, huge explosion." He rushed to the scene and saw firefighter Chris Fields emerge from the rubble holding a dying infant, 1-year-old Baylee Almon. Porter's Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph of the moment became a symbol of the Oklahoma City bombing, which claimed 168 lives.
Two days after President John F. Kennedy was killed in 1963, Dallas nightclub owner Jack Ruby gunned down Lee Harvey Oswald, the alleged assassin. Photographer Robert H. Jackson, who covered the event's surrounding Kennedy's assassination, instinctively captured the moment and won a Pulitzer Prize. Ruby was later found guilty of murder. He appealed his conviction but died before the start of a new trial.
Kevin Carter's 1993 photograph of a starving child in southern Sudan brought him worldwide attention -- and criticism. Carter said the girl reached a nearby feeding center after he drove the vulture off, but questions persisted about why he didn't carry her there himself. Months after winning a Pulitzer Prize for the image, the South African photographer committed suicide. He was struggling with depression and coping with the recent death of his close friend and colleague Ken Oosterbroek.
