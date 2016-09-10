Story highlights The kiss came after news of Japan's surrender appeared on a billboard

Her identity was a mystery for years

(CNN) Greta Friedman, the woman kissed by a sailor in the iconic picture taken in Times Square on V-J Day in 1945, has died, according to her son Joshua Friedman.

Friedman told CNN that his mother died at an assisted living home in Richmond, Virginia. She was 92.

The black-and-white photograph of Friedman, dressed in a white uniform, being embraced and kissed by a sailor to celebrate the end of World War II became an enduring image.

"My mom had so many stories and so many experiences; this was just one of many," Friedman said about the iconic photo.

Friedman, then 21 and a dental assistant, was in Times Square when the news of Japan's surrender to the United States was announced on a billboard, marking the end of the war.

