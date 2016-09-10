Chelsea Manning begins hunger strike

Story highlights "I need help. Please, give me help," Chelsea Manning says in statement

(CNN) Former US Army soldier Chelsea Manning has begun a hunger strike to protest her treatment at the prison where she is serving out a 35-year sentence for leaking a trove of classified documents to WikiLeaks.

On Friday, Manning announced she will not cut her hair or consume food or drink voluntarily except for water and medications unless she is given "minimum standards of dignity, respect, and humanity."

Attorneys for Manning said her demands include receiving written assurances she will receive all of the medically prescribed recommendations for her gender dysphoria

The prisoner, formerly known as Bradley Manning, is a former Army intelligence analyst convicted of stealing and disseminating 750,000 pages of documents and videos to WikiLeaks.