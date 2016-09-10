Story highlights Suspect allegedly tried to rip the hijab from the women's heads

She also attacked their two infants, court documents allege

New York (CNN) A woman yelling anti-Muslim sentiment allegedly attacked two Muslim women as they pushed their children in strollers in New York, authorities said.

Emirjeta Xhelili, 32, allegedly tried to rip the hijab from the women's heads during the attack in Brooklyn on Thursday.

She struck the women in the face and body, and repeatedly shouted, "this is the United States of America, you're not supposed to be different from us," court documents allege.

Xhelili allegedly told the women, "get the (expletive) out of America (expletive), you don't belong here."

She also attacked their children, pushing one stroller to the ground and rattling the other while two infants sat inside, according to court documents. The 11-month-old and the 15-month-old, along with their mothers, were not seriously injured.

