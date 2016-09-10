Story highlights
- Kerber wins in three sets
- Claims second major in 2016
- Will be No. 1 in the rankings Monday
- It was Pliskova's first grand slam final
(CNN)Angelique Kerber beat Karolina Pliskova in a thriller, 6-3 4-6 6-4, to win the US Open and claim her second grand slam title of 2016.
The 28-year-old German -- who will rise from second to first in the rankings Monday, ahead of Serena Williams -- became the first female player other than Williams to win two majors in a season since Justine Henin in 2007.
Indeed it has been a stellar year for Kerber, who opened her grand slam account at the Australian Open by defeating Williams, made the final at Wimbledon -- losing to Williams -- and won silver at the Rio Olympics last month.
"When I was a kid I was always dreaming to be No. 1 and win grand slams," Kerber, a breakthrough artist at the US Open five years ago in reaching the semis, said during the trophy presentation. "All the dreams came true this year and I'm just trying to enjoy every moment on court and off court.
"It's just incredible."
"Everything started here in 2011, and now I'm here in 2016 and I'm standing with the trophy, second grand slam trophy, and it means so much to me."
Kerber won most of the big points in the first set-and-a-half against the tall, powerful Pliskova, who was appearing in a first grand slam final. But Pliskova broke late in the second and then led 3-1 in the third.
Kerber broke back for 3-3 before Pliskova -- who has a tennis playing twin sister -- cracked at 4-5, getting broken to love in a flood of errors.
Kerber fell to the court on a first match point when Pliskova's forehand -- which was inconsistent throughout -- sailed both wide and long. Later she picked up a check for $3.5 million.
The Czech had become the first player in six years to beat Serena and Venus Williams -- who own a combined 29 singles majors -- at the same tournament but was unable to overcome the counter-punching Kerber three weeks after downing the left-hander in Cincinnati.
"I was just happy that I took it to a third set and even though I couldn't get the win I'm really proud of myself, the way I was playing in the last two weeks," said Pliskova. "Hopefully many more finals to come."
Prior to this fortnight, the 24-year-old had never been beyond the fourth round at a major despite being an established player the previous two seasons.
"I found out that I could play my best tennis on the biggest stages against the top players," said Pliskova.
The men's final will be decided Sunday, when world No. 1 Novak Djokovic plays No. 3 Stan Wawrinka.