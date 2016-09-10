Story highlights Kerber wins in three sets

Claims second major in 2016

Will be No. 1 in the rankings Monday

It was Pliskova's first grand slam final

(CNN) Angelique Kerber beat Karolina Pliskova in a thriller, 6-3 4-6 6-4, to win the US Open and claim her second grand slam title of 2016.

The 28-year-old German -- who will rise from second to first in the rankings Monday, ahead of Serena Williams -- became the first female player other than Williams to win two majors in a season since Justine Henin in 2007.

Indeed it has been a stellar year for Kerber, who opened her grand slam account at the Australian Open by defeating Williams, made the final at Wimbledon -- losing to Williams -- and won silver at the Rio Olympics last month.

US OPEN CHAMPION!!! WOW, I DID IT!!! pic.twitter.com/YpWv5A7jaM — Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) September 10, 2016

"When I was a kid I was always dreaming to be No. 1 and win grand slams," Kerber, a breakthrough artist at the US Open five years ago in reaching the semis, said during the trophy presentation. "All the dreams came true this year and I'm just trying to enjoy every moment on court and off court.

"It's just incredible."

Read More