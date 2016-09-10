The Curragh: Almanzor upsets field at Leopardstown

Story highlights 5/1 underdog Almanzor wins

Race carried 1.25 million euro purse

Minding was 15/8 favorite

Harzand was also expected to place

(CNN) Almanzor continued its blistering 2016 with an upset win at Leopardstown, narrowly edging last year's runner-up Found at the finish line.

Almanzor got off to a slow start, but came from behind on the outside track and raced neck and neck with Found until breaking ahead with no time to spare.

A scintillating display from Almanzor to hold off Found in the QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes. What a classy horse! https://t.co/lo0g5U0Rmr — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 10, 2016

Favorite Minding finished third, while English and Irish Derby winner Harzand, who was also expected to place, finished further back.

Minding, the 15/8 favorite, had six major wins to her name before going into the race, including the Nassau Stakes and the Pretty Polly Stakes.

It was Almanzor's fourth victory of the year, following its impressive run at the French Derby in June. The horse was jockeyed by Christophe Soumillon and trained by Jean-Claude Rouget for owner Ecurie Antonio Caro.