Story highlights Wallabies win first match of tournament

Come from behind to beat South Africa

New Zealand remain unbeaten, South Africa in second place

Argentina and Australia both tied at 1-2

(CNN) Australia notched its first win in the Rugby Championship series, beating South Africa 23-17 in Brisbane on the back of inspired play from fly-half Bernard Foley.

The Wallabies started sluggishly, going down 3-14 before Foley took over the match. He finished with one try, two conversions and three penalties to lift Australia to victory.

After three rounds of play, the Wallabies are tied with Argentina for last place in the four-team annual southern hemisphere tournament, with three rounds to go. The hosts, who also happened to be defending champions, were defeated twice by New Zealand in the previous rounds.

"It's always a tough game against the Springboks, we knew that and they played well tonight, and we're very happy to win," said Aussie captain Stephen Moore, who was left bloodied in the second half. "We're happy to win after however many losses in a row, it feels good."

In the previous fixture played in Hamilton, New Zealand pulled ahead in the second half to dominate Argentina with a 57-22 win.

