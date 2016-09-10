Breaking News

9/11 cuts deep in Trump, Clinton campaigns

By Eric Bradner, CNN

Updated 7:51 PM ET, Sat September 10, 2016

Thick smoke rises over the New York City skyline after the World Trade Center towers were downed by terrorists on September 11, 2001. Nineteen men hijacked four passenger planes that day in an attack orchestrated by al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. Two of the planes were intentionally crashed into the two World Trade Center towers. Another crashed into the Pentagon. The fourth crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people were killed.
Thick smoke rises over the New York City skyline after the World Trade Center towers were downed by terrorists on September 11, 2001. Nineteen men hijacked four passenger planes that day in an attack orchestrated by al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. Two of the planes were intentionally crashed into the two World Trade Center towers. Another crashed into the Pentagon. The fourth crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people were killed.
In this image taken from video, American Airlines Flight 11 is seen seconds before crashing into the north tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m. ET. It was the first plane that hit the World Trade Center. Flight 11 took off from Boston and was scheduled to fly to Los Angeles.
In this image taken from video, American Airlines Flight 11 is seen seconds before crashing into the north tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m. ET. It was the first plane that hit the World Trade Center. Flight 11 took off from Boston and was scheduled to fly to Los Angeles.
People in New York look up as the World Trade Center burns.
People in New York look up as the World Trade Center burns.
Fire and smoke are seen from the north tower.
Fire and smoke are seen from the north tower.
01 graphic warning single
A man falls from one of the World Trade Center towers. The publication of this photo, taken by Richard Drew, led to a public outcry from people who found it insensitive. Drew sees it differently. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2011/09/08/richard-drew-s-the-falling-man-ap-photographer-on-his-iconic-9-11-photo.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;On the 10th anniversary of the attacks,&lt;/a&gt; he said he considers the falling man an &quot;unknown soldier&quot; who he hopes &quot;represents everyone who had that same fate that day.&quot; It&#39;s believed that upwards of 200 people fell or jumped to their deaths after the planes hit the towers.
A man falls from one of the World Trade Center towers. The publication of this photo, taken by Richard Drew, led to a public outcry from people who found it insensitive. Drew sees it differently. On the 10th anniversary of the attacks, he said he considers the falling man an "unknown soldier" who he hopes "represents everyone who had that same fate that day." It's believed that upwards of 200 people fell or jumped to their deaths after the planes hit the towers.
Seventeen minutes after the north tower was struck, at 9:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 175 flew into the south tower of the World Trade Center. That plane also flew out of Boston en route to Los Angeles.
Seventeen minutes after the north tower was struck, at 9:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 175 flew into the south tower of the World Trade Center. That plane also flew out of Boston en route to Los Angeles.
People in front of St. Patrick&#39;s Cathedral react with horror as they look down Fifth Avenue toward the World Trade Center site.
People in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral react with horror as they look down Fifth Avenue toward the World Trade Center site.
White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card whispers into the ear of U.S. President George W. Bush as Bush was visiting an elementary school in Sarasota, Florida. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.sfgate.com/news/article/9-11-Voices-What-If-You-Had-To-Tell-The-2799179.php&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;America is under attack,&quot; he said.&lt;/a&gt;
White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card whispers into the ear of U.S. President George W. Bush as Bush was visiting an elementary school in Sarasota, Florida. "America is under attack," he said.
Pedestrians look across the East River to the burning towers.
Pedestrians look across the East River to the burning towers.
Surveillance video from a Pentagon security camera shows a fireball rising from the southwestern side of the building after American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into it at 9:37 a.m. The flight had taken off from Dulles, Virginia, en route to Los Angeles.
Surveillance video from a Pentagon security camera shows a fireball rising from the southwestern side of the building after American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into it at 9:37 a.m. The flight had taken off from Dulles, Virginia, en route to Los Angeles.
Firefighters try to control the flames at the Pentagon.
Firefighters try to control the flames at the Pentagon.
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney talks on the phone from inside the President&#39;s Emergency Operations Center.
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney talks on the phone from inside the President's Emergency Operations Center.
The south tower of the World Trade Center collapsed at 9:59 a.m.
The south tower of the World Trade Center collapsed at 9:59 a.m.
People run as the building collapses.
People run as the building collapses.
Two men take cover as a dust cloud from the collapsed building envelops lower Manhattan.
Two men take cover as a dust cloud from the collapsed building envelops lower Manhattan.
At 10:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 93 -- traveling from Newark, New Jersey, to San Francisco -- crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. It is believed that the hijackers crashed the plane in that location, rather than their unknown target, after the passengers and crew tried to retake control of the flight deck.
At 10:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 93 -- traveling from Newark, New Jersey, to San Francisco -- crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. It is believed that the hijackers crashed the plane in that location, rather than their unknown target, after the passengers and crew tried to retake control of the flight deck.
Military vehicles travel along the road leading to the crash site of Flight 93.
Military vehicles travel along the road leading to the crash site of Flight 93.
Bush speaks to Cheney aboard Air Force One after departing Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. He had flown to Nebraska temporarily for security reasons.
Bush speaks to Cheney aboard Air Force One after departing Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. He had flown to Nebraska temporarily for security reasons.
The north tower of the World Trade Center collapsed at 10:28 a.m. The time between the first attack and the collapse of both towers was 102 minutes.
The north tower of the World Trade Center collapsed at 10:28 a.m. The time between the first attack and the collapse of both towers was 102 minutes.
A massive cloud of smoke and debris fills lower Manhattan after the north tower crumbled.
A massive cloud of smoke and debris fills lower Manhattan after the north tower crumbled.
New York Daily News photographer David Handschuh is carried after his leg was shattered by falling debris.
New York Daily News photographer David Handschuh is carried after his leg was shattered by falling debris.
A New York firefighter pauses as smoke rises in the background.
A New York firefighter pauses as smoke rises in the background.
Dust-covered survivors run through New York&#39;s streets after the towers collapsed.
Dust-covered survivors run through New York's streets after the towers collapsed.
People in New York navigate through a dust cloud.
People in New York navigate through a dust cloud.
Members of the U.S. Congress gather on the east steps of Capitol Hill and sing &quot;God Bless America&quot; to denounce the terrorist attacks.
Members of the U.S. Congress gather on the east steps of Capitol Hill and sing "God Bless America" to denounce the terrorist attacks.
Marcy Borders stands covered in dust as she takes refuge in an office building after one of the World Trade Center towers collapsed. Borders, who became known as &quot;Dust Lady,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/26/us/9-11-survivor-dust-lady-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died of stomach cancer in 2015.&lt;/a&gt; She was 42.
Marcy Borders stands covered in dust as she takes refuge in an office building after one of the World Trade Center towers collapsed. Borders, who became known as "Dust Lady," died of stomach cancer in 2015. She was 42.
Dust, ash and rubble covers everything on a street in lower Manhattan.
Dust, ash and rubble covers everything on a street in lower Manhattan.
Remains of the World Trade Center are seen amid the debris.
Remains of the World Trade Center are seen amid the debris.
Bush prepares to address the nation on the evening of September 11. &quot;Terrorist attacks can shake the foundations of our biggest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America,&quot; he said in his remarks. &quot;These acts shatter steel, but they cannot dent the steel of American resolve.&quot;
Bush prepares to address the nation on the evening of September 11. "Terrorist attacks can shake the foundations of our biggest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America," he said in his remarks. "These acts shatter steel, but they cannot dent the steel of American resolve."
People in New York gather for a candlelight vigil a day after the attacks.
People in New York gather for a candlelight vigil a day after the attacks.
Story highlights

  • Both candidates are pausing campaigning on 9/11
  • Clinton and Trump have made 9/11 major themes of their campaigns

Washington (CNN)Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will set aside the presidential campaign for one day as the two candidates pause for the 15th anniversary of the largest terror attack ever in the United States -- and in the state they both call home. 

Clinton will begin Sunday morning at Ground Zero in Manhattan, participating in an annual moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. ET to mark the moment the first plane hit a World Trade Center tower. 
    She won't speak and is going to pay her respects -- not in a campaign capacity -- her aides said.
    Trump is expected to visit the Ground Zero memorial and a nearby firehouse, a New York City official told CNN Saturday. A campaign source told CNN he would make a stop after his visit to Ground Zero but did not provide details.
    Despite the one-day reprieve, both Clinton and Trump have made 9/11 major themes of their campaigns, each speaking vividly about the aftermath of the attacks and the United States' actions since.  
    In January, when GOP primary rival Sen. Ted Cruz attacked "New York values," Trump recalled 9/11 vividly in a debate. 
    "It was with us for months, the smell," Trump said. "And everybody in the world loved New York, loved New Yorkers -- and I have to tell you, that was a very insulting statement."
    RELATED: Looking back at 9/11, Americans feel fear, anger, worry
    Clinton was at Ground Zero on the day after the attacks and worked in the Senate to bring billions of dollars in aid for first responders and rebuilding efforts to New York City -- a role she has touted on the campaign trail. 
    "I was a senator from New York," Clinton said Tuesday in Tampa. "I knew people who were killed. I worked with families and the few survivors. I worked to get the health care needed by our first responders and emergency workers who ran toward danger. I worked to make our country safer and to rebuild New York and the Pentagon."
    They also have used the aftermath of the history-changing attacks to push their case for why they should be the next commander in chief.
    Trump claimed Thursday at a charter school in Cleveland that he would have caught Osama bin Laden prior to the 9/11 attacks he masterminded. 
    "I would have been tougher on terrorism," Trump said. "Bin Laden would've been caught a long time ago, before he was ultimately caught, prior to the downing of the World Trade Center." 
    Clinton, meanwhile, often recalls being in the White House Situation Room with President Barack Obama the day he green-lit the mission that led to the killing of bin Laden, saying the moment underscores her experience with tough security decisions and shows why she's ready to be in the Oval Office.
    "When it came time to go around the table, with extremely experienced, thoughtful experts, we all gave our opinions. I was one who said I thought it was worth the risk," Clinton said Thursday in Tampa. 
    It's long been a prominent portion of Clinton's stump speech. She told an Iowa crowd in January it was "one of the most tense days of my life." 
    Iconic image of 9/11 flag raising
    Firefighters George Johnson, Dan McWilliams and Billy Eisengrein raise a flag at ground zero in New York after the terror attacks on September 11, 2001. The scene was immortalized by photographer Thomas E. Franklin. The image has been widely reproduced in the decade since it was first published. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/09/01/world/gallery/iconic-images/index.html&quot;&gt;View 25 of history&#39;s most iconic photographs.&lt;/a&gt;
    Firefighters George Johnson, Dan McWilliams and Billy Eisengrein raise a flag at ground zero in New York after the terror attacks on September 11, 2001. The scene was immortalized by photographer Thomas E. Franklin. The image has been widely reproduced in the decade since it was first published. View 25 of history's most iconic photographs.
    The now-famous photograph was never featured on the front page of The Record, the newspaper Franklin works for in Bergen County, New Jersey. The photo appeared on page 32 on September 12, 2001.
    The now-famous photograph was never featured on the front page of The Record, the newspaper Franklin works for in Bergen County, New Jersey. The photo appeared on page 32 on September 12, 2001.
    On September 13, 2001, the front page of Britain&#39;s &quot;The Sun&quot; draws the comparison between the image at the World Trade Center and Joe Rosenthal&#39;s 1945 photograph of U.S. troops raising a flag in Iwo Jima during World War II.
    On September 13, 2001, the front page of Britain's "The Sun" draws the comparison between the image at the World Trade Center and Joe Rosenthal's 1945 photograph of U.S. troops raising a flag in Iwo Jima during World War II.
    Newsweek features Franklin&#39;s photo on its cover on September 24, 2001.
    Newsweek features Franklin's photo on its cover on September 24, 2001.
    Firemen re-create the flag raising during the 2001 World Series in Phoenix, Arizona, on October 27, 2001.
    Firemen re-create the flag raising during the 2001 World Series in Phoenix, Arizona, on October 27, 2001.
    A firetruck that features a mural depicting a firefighter raising the flag is unveiled to the public in Clintonville, Wisconsin, on January 20, 2002. The truck was donated to the New York Fire Department.
    A firetruck that features a mural depicting a firefighter raising the flag is unveiled to the public in Clintonville, Wisconsin, on January 20, 2002. The truck was donated to the New York Fire Department.
    The scene captured by Franklin also made its way onto a commemorative coin.
    The scene captured by Franklin also made its way onto a commemorative coin.
    Artist Jim Conrad designed a sculptured bronze version of the flag raising in honor of the Rev. Mychal Judge, a New York Fire Department chaplain who lost his life while administering last rites on September 11, 2001. Conrad is seen polishing the sculpture in 2002 at his home in Lakewood, Colorado.
    Artist Jim Conrad designed a sculptured bronze version of the flag raising in honor of the Rev. Mychal Judge, a New York Fire Department chaplain who lost his life while administering last rites on September 11, 2001. Conrad is seen polishing the sculpture in 2002 at his home in Lakewood, Colorado.
    President George W. Bush unveils a &quot;Heroes of 2001&quot; stamp issued by the Postal Service on March 11, 2002, to raise funds to assist the families of emergency relief workers killed or permanently disabled as a result of the World Trade Center attacks. He is joined at the White House by the firefighters who are featured in the image, from left, Eisengrein, Johnson and McWilliams.
    President George W. Bush unveils a "Heroes of 2001" stamp issued by the Postal Service on March 11, 2002, to raise funds to assist the families of emergency relief workers killed or permanently disabled as a result of the World Trade Center attacks. He is joined at the White House by the firefighters who are featured in the image, from left, Eisengrein, Johnson and McWilliams.
    The stamp is displayed at a ceremony outside of the Brooklyn Borough Hall in New York on July 2, 2002. From left, Brooklyn Postmaster Joseph Lubrano, Borough President Marty Markowitz and Harold Meyers of the New York City Fire Department were in attendance.
    The stamp is displayed at a ceremony outside of the Brooklyn Borough Hall in New York on July 2, 2002. From left, Brooklyn Postmaster Joseph Lubrano, Borough President Marty Markowitz and Harold Meyers of the New York City Fire Department were in attendance.
    NASCAR driver Jamie McMurray decorated the hood of his car with a replica of the &quot;Heroes of 2001&quot; stamp. A crew member helps ready the car at the Daytona International Speedway in 2002.
    NASCAR driver Jamie McMurray decorated the hood of his car with a replica of the "Heroes of 2001" stamp. A crew member helps ready the car at the Daytona International Speedway in 2002.
    The image can also be found on T-shirts, like this one worn by Venita Bradford at a memorial service in Energy, Illinois, on September 11, 2002.
    The image can also be found on T-shirts, like this one worn by Venita Bradford at a memorial service in Energy, Illinois, on September 11, 2002.
    A version of the photograph appears on a commemorative knife.
    A version of the photograph appears on a commemorative knife.
    A snow globe owned by collector Josef Kardinal depicts the flag raising at ground zero. He is seen in 2006 at his home in Nuremberg, Germany.
    A snow globe owned by collector Josef Kardinal depicts the flag raising at ground zero. He is seen in 2006 at his home in Nuremberg, Germany.
    A 40-foot-tall bronze monument named &quot;To Lift a Nation&quot; depicts the famous scene. Pictured at a warehouse in 2007, the sculpture is now part of the permanent collection at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
    A 40-foot-tall bronze monument named "To Lift a Nation" depicts the famous scene. Pictured at a warehouse in 2007, the sculpture is now part of the permanent collection at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
    A woman holds a commemorative plate at her home in San Salvador, El Salvador, on September 7, 2011.
    A woman holds a commemorative plate at her home in San Salvador, El Salvador, on September 7, 2011.
    The iconic image has also been turned into a pair of earrings.
    The iconic image has also been turned into a pair of earrings.
    Wax figures of the firefighters are displayed during the &quot;HOPE: Humanity And Heroism&quot; exhibition at Madame Tussauds in Washington on May 10, 2013.
    Wax figures of the firefighters are displayed during the "HOPE: Humanity And Heroism" exhibition at Madame Tussauds in Washington on May 10, 2013.
    Photographer Thomas E. Franklin sits at his work station in Hackensack, New Jersey, in 2002.
    Photographer Thomas E. Franklin sits at his work station in Hackensack, New Jersey, in 2002.
    And they also use the policies that 9/11 spawned to take the each other down.
    At an event Thursday, Clinton described Navy SEALs removing women and children from bin Laden's compound. "That, Donald Trump, is what American honor looks like," she said. 
    Trump, meanwhile, has made his opposition to the Iraq War, launched under President George W. Bush in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, a core foreign policy talking point. 
    Trump has repeatedly claimed he opposed the Iraq war from the beginning, even though he supported it in a 2002 interview with Howard Stern and didn't make any public comments opposing the war before it began. He's cited Clinton's vote in favor of it as evidence of her poor decision-making ability. 
    "Had I been in Congress at the time of the invasion, I would have cast a vote in opposition," he said Thursday in Cleveland.
    But both candidates plan to pause those efforts to persuade voters on the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. 
    The tradition of presidential candidates shutting their campaigns down for the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks began in 2004, with President George W. Bush and Democratic challenger John Kerry. 
    In 2008, then-Sen. Barack Obama and Sen. John McCain held a joint event at Ground Zero. And in 2012, Obama and Mitt Romney suspended their negative advertisements and held separate events focused on 9/11 and military service. 
    This election, the day has even more resonance for the candidates, since both parties' nominees are New Yorkers. 
    At the same time, their personal ties to the sensitive historical event haven't kept Trump and Clinton free from controversy on the subject.
    RELATED: 5 years ago the U.S. killed Osama bin Laden. Did it matter?
    In a November debate against Democratic primary rival Bernie Sanders, Clinton invoked the 9/11 attacks and her tenure as a New York senator, from 2001 to 2009, to fend off charges from the Vermont senator that she was too close to Wall Street. 
    The comment -- connecting 9/11 with campaign finance -- infuriated liberals, with Sanders saying the next day that he had "no idea what the connection is" and another candidate, former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley, calling it "a pretty disgraceful moment." 
    One week later, Trump set off a bigger controversy with a claim he made at a rally in Birmingham, Alabama. 
    "I watched when the World Trade Center came tumbling down," he said. "And I watched in Jersey City, New Jersey, where thousands and thousands of people were cheering as that building was coming down. Thousands of people were cheering." 
    Local police said Trump's claim was wrong, fact-checkers disputed it and Trump's campaign never produced any evidence to support it. 
    Still, Trump stood by it the next day in an interview with ABC "This Week" host George Stephanopoulos, saying, "It was on television. I saw it." 
    "There were people that were cheering on the other side of New Jersey, where you have large Arab populations. They were cheering as the World Trade Center came down," Trump said. 
    Trump was pilloried by his rivals for the comment. Former New York Gov. George Pataki, at that time a primary rival, tweeted that he wasn't sure "what luxury spider-hole" Trump hid in on 9/11, "but I saw Americans come together that day." 

    CNN's Shimon Prokupecz and Noah Gray contributed to this report.