In eulogizing Schlafly, Trump sees spiritual ally

Story highlights "With Phyllis, it was America First," Trump said

Schlafly died Monday at age 92

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump eulogized conservative icon Phyllis Schlafly Saturday, praising her as an underdog and linking the anti-feminist movement she led to his anti-establishment campaign.

"She loved her country, she loved her family and she loved her god," Trump said at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis. "The legacy will live on every time some underdog outmatches and outguns, defies the odds and delivers a win for the people."

"America has always been about the underdog and always been about defying the odds," he added.

Schlafly died Monday at 92. An early supporter of the Religious Right, she was most well-known for her opposition to the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s and becoming one of the leading female critics of the feminist movement.

Trump praised Schlafly for being "America First," a phrase he's used to articulate his international policies on trade, immigration and other global affairs.

Read More