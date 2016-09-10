Ex-Cuba prisoner backs Clinton for president

Story highlights Gross was imprisoned in Cuba from December 2009 through December 2014

Washington (CNN) A former Cuban prisoner says he's voting for Hillary Clinton because he believes the Democratic nominee will advance the new US politics toward the island.

"I support her commitment to continue and improve our new Cuba policy. It was about time to recognize that if we want the Cuban government to get out of the way of its private sector and private citizens, we also need to get out of the way," wrote Alan Gross, an economic development and community engagement consultant, in a Sun-Sentinel op-ed published Saturday.

Gross was imprisoned in Cuba from December 2009 through December 2014 after he was arrested for allegedly importing banned communications equipment to the island. He said he was helping Cuba's Jewish community get online, but officials accused him of attempting to destabilize the island's single-party Communist government.

"I spent five years as a political prisoner in Cuba. During that difficult time, I learned that each of us has control over how we respond to adversity. How we respond helps determine our future," he wrote.

