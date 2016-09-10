Where 9/11 once united, it now divides

(CNN) The days following the September 11, 2001, attacks were marked by political solidarity over confronting America's enemies. No longer.

As the 15th anniversary of the horrific attacks approaches Sunday, the political world is bitterly divided on how to address terrorism and national security.

Donald Trump dominated the GOP primaries after breaking with key elements of his party's post-9/11 ethos. He blamed former President George W. Bush, whose original response to the attacks sent his approval ratings to historic highs, for the terrorist strike. And Trump has proposed banning Muslims from entering the United States. Though he's softened the proposal somewhat in gearing up for the general election, his stance still represents a dramatic departure from Bush's visit to the Islamic Center of Washington, DC, six days after the attacks to proclaim "Islam is peace."

Today's political climate is a far cry from the days when Hillary Clinton, a freshman senator from New York, and then-New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani came together to console grieving New Yorkers in the days after 9/11. Now Giuliani is one of Trump's top supporters, who repeatedly trashes Clinton.

For her part, Clinton, now the Democratic nominee, is still reckoning with decisions she made in the charged climate after the attacks, facing questions this week about her 2002 vote in favor of authorizing the Iraq War.

Meanwhile, Americans are more likely than five years ago to feel fear and anger when they think about what happened on September 11, according to a CNN/ORC poll released Friday.

Even talking about terrorism in the current atmosphere can spark political controversy, with the nation's leaders squabbling over whether to label the threat "radical Islamic terrorism."

The current commander in chief regularly faces media and political blowback in his attempts to argue that though terrorism is perilous, it does not represent an existential threat to the nation.

Meanwhile, Guantanamo Bay -- opened in the aftermath of September 11 to house foreign enemy combatants -- is still open, as President Barack Obama's vows to close it have been stymied by Congress.

Clinton and Trump spent the last few days feuding over the Iraq War --with both trying to outdo the other in their stated opposition to it.

Clinton voted for the war but now admits it was a mistake, while Trump says he was always against it even though he was on record backing it at the time. In both cases, the sea change shows the unraveling of unified public opinion on how to prosecute the war on terror.

And the fact that these issues remain such a core part of American political life as the nation pauses to observe the 15th anniversary of 9/11 reflects the enduring potential of terrorism to dominate the political conversation -- and explains why it is seen as such a potent tool by America's enemies.

With Syria in tatters, yet another new administration in Washington risks getting pulled into the morass of violence in the Middle East, a region US policies helped to splinter.

Judging by the plans so far unveiled by Clinton and Trump -- longer on tough talk than detailed new strategies -- of how to swiftly crush ISIS, terrorism is likely to be reverberating through US politics for years to come. And recent ISIS attacks have only heightened its impact on the current political environment.

Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks Thick smoke rises over the New York City skyline after the World Trade Center towers were downed by terrorists on September 11, 2001. Nineteen men hijacked four passenger planes that day in an attack orchestrated by al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. Two of the planes were intentionally crashed into the two World Trade Center towers. Another crashed into the Pentagon. The fourth crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people were killed. Hide Caption 1 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks In this image taken from video, American Airlines Flight 11 is seen seconds before crashing into the north tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m. ET. It was the first plane that hit the World Trade Center. Flight 11 took off from Boston and was scheduled to fly to Los Angeles. Hide Caption 2 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks People in New York look up as the World Trade Center burns. Hide Caption 3 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks Fire and smoke are seen from the north tower. Hide Caption 4 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks Hide Caption 5 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks A man falls from one of the World Trade Center towers. The publication of this photo, taken by Richard Drew, led to a public outcry from people who found it insensitive. Drew sees it differently. On the 10th anniversary of the attacks, he said he considers the falling man an "unknown soldier" who he hopes "represents everyone who had that same fate that day." It's believed that upwards of 200 people fell or jumped to their deaths after the planes hit the towers. Hide Caption 6 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks Seventeen minutes after the north tower was struck, at 9:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 175 flew into the south tower of the World Trade Center. That plane also flew out of Boston en route to Los Angeles. Hide Caption 7 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks People in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral react with horror as they look down Fifth Avenue toward the World Trade Center site. Hide Caption 8 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card whispers into the ear of U.S. President George W. Bush as Bush was visiting an elementary school in Sarasota, Florida. "America is under attack," he said. Hide Caption 9 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks Pedestrians look across the East River to the burning towers. Hide Caption 10 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks Surveillance video from a Pentagon security camera shows a fireball rising from the southwestern side of the building after American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into it at 9:37 a.m. The flight had taken off from Dulles, Virginia, en route to Los Angeles. Hide Caption 11 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks Firefighters try to control the flames at the Pentagon. Hide Caption 12 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney talks on the phone from inside the President's Emergency Operations Center. Hide Caption 13 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks The south tower of the World Trade Center collapsed at 9:59 a.m. Hide Caption 14 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks People run as the building collapses. Hide Caption 15 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks Two men take cover as a dust cloud from the collapsed building envelops lower Manhattan. Hide Caption 16 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks At 10:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 93 -- traveling from Newark, New Jersey, to San Francisco -- crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. It is believed that the hijackers crashed the plane in that location, rather than their unknown target, after the passengers and crew tried to retake control of the flight deck. Hide Caption 17 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks Military vehicles travel along the road leading to the crash site of Flight 93. Hide Caption 18 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks Bush speaks to Cheney aboard Air Force One after departing Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. He had flown to Nebraska temporarily for security reasons. Hide Caption 19 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks The north tower of the World Trade Center collapsed at 10:28 a.m. The time between the first attack and the collapse of both towers was 102 minutes. Hide Caption 20 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks A massive cloud of smoke and debris fills lower Manhattan after the north tower crumbled. Hide Caption 21 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks New York Daily News photographer David Handschuh is carried after his leg was shattered by falling debris. Hide Caption 22 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks A New York firefighter pauses as smoke rises in the background. Hide Caption 23 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks Dust-covered survivors run through New York's streets after the towers collapsed. Hide Caption 24 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks People in New York navigate through a dust cloud. Hide Caption 25 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks Members of the U.S. Congress gather on the east steps of Capitol Hill and sing "God Bless America" to denounce the terrorist attacks. Hide Caption 26 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks Marcy Borders stands covered in dust as she takes refuge in an office building after one of the World Trade Center towers collapsed. Borders, who became known as "Dust Lady," died of stomach cancer in 2015. She was 42. Hide Caption 27 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks Dust, ash and rubble covers everything on a street in lower Manhattan. Hide Caption 28 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks Remains of the World Trade Center are seen amid the debris. Hide Caption 29 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks Bush prepares to address the nation on the evening of September 11. "Terrorist attacks can shake the foundations of our biggest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America," he said in his remarks. "These acts shatter steel, but they cannot dent the steel of American resolve." Hide Caption 30 of 31 Photos: Timeline of the September 11 attacks People in New York gather for a candlelight vigil a day after the attacks. Hide Caption 31 of 31

Trump's decision to base his campaign around a vision of a nation under siege from foreign extremism may have contributed to the mood.

"It has made the 15th anniversary more charged than some of the recent ones," said Matthew Dallek, a George Washington University professor who has published a new book about the origins of Homeland Security in the 1940s.

"His message is we are losing this war, we are incredibly vulnerable, we are being overrun by Syrian terrorists," Dallek said. "He has contributed to that. A lot of people feel that."

Trump, seeking to undercut Clinton's claim that her experience as secretary of state uniquely equips her for the presidency, accuses his rival of botching a chance to make America safer.

"She refused to take accountability for failed policies in the Middle East that have produced millions of refugees, unleashed horror of radical Islamic terrorism all over, and made us less safe than ever before," Trump said of his rival in Ohio on Thursday.

Clinton is effectively accusing Trump of being ISIS' candidate over his calls for a ban on Muslim immigration and promises to reinstate waterboarding for terror suspects.

"They are saying, 'Please Allah, make Trump president of America,' "

Clinton said this week on Israeli television, arguing that her opponent's positions alienate Muslims to the benefit of ISIS.

"I'm not interested in giving aid and comfort to their evil ambitions," she said. "I want to defeat them. I want to end their reign of terror."

Whichever one wins the election will find out that the bitter politics of terrorism are often a distraction from the primary presidential function of keeping America safe.

In fact, despite fierce political differences between Bush and Obama and the hot rhetoric of the current campaign, there has been continuity in how America has fought the war on terrorism in the years since 9/11.

Obama streamlined his predecessor's approach and increased the lethality and frequency of drone strikes after taking office and can claim credit for having crushed the core leadership of al Qaeda. There is also broad agreement across the political spectrum on measures to protect the homeland and even for National Security Agency surveillance programs started under Bush and modified by Obama.

It is likely that for all the political back-and-forth in the campaign, a President Trump or a President Clinton would choose to keep many of the current administration's approaches in place.

The next president will have to deal with the long-term consequences of both Bush's decision to invade Iraq and Obama's decision to pull all US troops out. America's longest war, in Afghanistan, is still raging. ISIS is attracting adherents around the globe, while a host of other terrorist groups arm themselves.

Given public antipathy to sending hundreds of thousands of troops to Syria and Iraq, plans by Clinton and Trump to fight ISIS stress intensified air strikes, increased intelligence resources and an ideological challenge to the Islamic extremists. They also, however, mirror strategies Obama is already pursuing and don't seem likely to end the war quickly.

That's why Scott Mann, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and former Green Beret and Special Forces operative who conducted pioneering counterterrorism and counterinsurgency programs while serving combat tours in Iraq, Afghanistan and South America, said the next president must transform the politics of the fight against terrorism by steeling Americans for a fight that could last many more years.

He warns that launching air strikes and taking terror leaders off the battlefield may be effective in the short term but do not treat the underlying cause of terrorism.

Instead, Mann said, the US should send in troops to partner with clans and tribes in areas occupied by extremists in places like Syria and Iraq to empower local people to crush radicalism from the bottom up.

Mann's son was 3 when 9/11 happened; now he's in the military himself.

"There is no end in sight," Mann said. "He is now on his path to become an Army lieutenant. That is quite a span of war -- for your kid to go to fight the war you didn't finish."