(CNN) It was all handshakes and hugs between the two new managers, before their teams put on a thrilling display that ushered in fresh crosstown rivalry era in Manchester.

Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho greeted each other as cordially as possible -- considering the two have had their spats over the years -- but it was the end-to-end action on the pitch that ended in a 2-1 Manchester City defeat over hated rivals Manchester United that will deservedly command the post-game analysis.

In a match defined by its endless blistering pace, Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring in the 15th minute with an impressive breakaway goal that caught United defender Daley Blind asleep at the wheel.

The Belgian, who dominated the United defense throughout the first half was also involved in City's second goal, firing a shot which ricocheted off the post straight to the feet of Kelechi Iheanacho who scored what will likely be his easiest goal of the season.

"It's a dream come true to play in a Manchester derby, and to get the winning goal, so I am very very happy," said the 19-year-old Nigerian striker, who appears to have solidified a spot in Guardiola's starting 11. "I didn't anticipate the shot, actually, but I'm happy it came off me."

