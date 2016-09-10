Turkey allows family visit to jailed Kurdish leader

Story highlights Brother will visit imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan during Muslim holiday

Ocalan has been held since 1999; PKK has waged insurgency in Turkey for 30-plus years

(CNN) The jailed leader of a Kurdish militant group will be allowed a visit from a family member during a Muslim holiday next week, the state-run Anadolu Agency said Saturday, quoting a security official.

Abdullah Ocalan , the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or the PKK, can see his brother, Mehmet, during the Muslim feast of Eid al-Adha, according to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of restrictions on speaking with media outlets. The holiday, which begins Monday, is known in Turkey as Kurban Bayrami

The time and date of the visit were not disclosed, Anadolu said.

Ocalan is founder of the PKK , a separatist group that Turkey, the United States and European Union regard as a terrorist organization.

Tens of thousands have died in a bloody insurgency the PKK has waged in Turkey since 1984. The group's initial goal was to establish an independent Kurdish state, but it later demanded autonomy within Turkey.

