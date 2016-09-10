Social media swoons at Essence magazine photos of Obamas

Story highlights The Obamas addressed various issues such as their legacy

But the internet was abuzz over their photos, not their words

(CNN) Turns out, a picture is worth a thousand words. Or in this case, thousands of tweets.

The internet collectively swooned over photos of President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, who grace next month's cover of Essence magazine.

While the Obamas addressed various issues such as their legacy and what it means to African-American children, social media was more focused on their photos.

"I think when it comes to black kids, it means something for them to have spent most of their life seeing the family in the White House look like them," Obama says in the interview. "It matters."

Well, intimate photos matter too, if social media is anything to go by.