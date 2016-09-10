Social media swoons at Essence magazine photos of Obamas

Story highlights
- The Obamas addressed various issues such as their legacy
- But the internet was abuzz over their photos, not their words
(CNN)Turns out, a picture is worth a thousand words. Or in this case, thousands of tweets.
The internet collectively swooned over photos of President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, who grace next month's cover of Essence magazine.
While the Obamas addressed various issues such as their legacy and what it means to African-American children, social media was more focused on their photos.
"I think when it comes to black kids, it means something for them to have spent most of their life seeing the family in the White House look like them," Obama says in the interview. "It matters."
Well, intimate photos matter too, if social media is anything to go by.
Shortly after Essence released the photos this week, the tweets poured in.
"Be right back, gonna make #relationshipgoals memes that have nothing to do with this photo for Facebook & Instagram," Desus Nice tweeted.
Twitter user Wilhelmina Slater had no words, just tears.
"Weeps," @WilhSlater tweeted.
Others focused on the first lady's fit physique.
"I would buy a "Michelle Obama's 365 Days of Squats" DVD," @bimadew tweeted. "The disclaimer on the box would read: "This is mostly genes. But you can try, boo"
Others described the President and first lady as "couple goals."
And in true election season fashion, others used the picture to reminisce about the Obamas' last few weeks in the White House.
"Miss you already," @lotusjk1 tweeted.
Others were not buying into the hype.
"Oh wait let me run and buy one ... NOT!!" @lisalovesbruce tweeted about the magazine.