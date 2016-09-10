Man arrested in Sydney for 'ISIS-inspired' attack

Story highlights Sydney man stabbed; suspect attempted to attack police

Suspect charged under terror laws

(CNN) A man was arrested in the Sydney suburb of Minto for allegedly stabbing a 59-year-old man and attempting to attack an officer in what police described as a terrorist act.

The 22-year-old was charged with committing a terrorist act and attempted murder after stabbing a man walking through a nature reserve "a number of times," according to a statement from the Australian Joint Counter Terrorism Team.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized. He remains in critical condition.

The attacker allegedly attempted to stab a responding officer through a window before he was arrested. A large knife was recovered from the scene and taken for forensic analysis.

ISIS sympathies

