Bangladesh factory explosion kills 25 people, officials say

Story highlights Police: At least 100 people were injured

The death toll is expected to go up as rescue efforts continue

(CNN) At least 25 people died when a boiler exploded in a four-story Bangladeshi factory near Dhaka early Saturday, authorities said.

An additional 100 people were injured, according to national news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

A fire broke out after the explosion, which happened while employees were inside the facility in Gazipur district, local police chief Harunur Rashid said. The government plans to give Bangladeshi Taka 200,000 ($2,545) to the family of each victim, and $1,270 to the family of each worker injured in the incident.

The death toll is expected to go up as rescue efforts continue, according to the police chief.

Hundreds of firefighters were deployed to the scene. The cause of the explosion is not yet known.