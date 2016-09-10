Story highlights FARC rebels release eight minors as part of historic agreement

Guerrillas have trained children to lay mines and fight in civil war

(CNN) Child soldiers were released Saturday by Marxist rebels in Colombia as part of a potential peace deal with the government.

FARC rebels freed 13 minors from their ranks as part of a deal that could see the end of the 52-year civil war that has claimed 220,000 lives, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which received the youths.

The ICRC already turned over eight of the children to UNICEF Colombia, which said they were in good health.

"The girls and boys were received in establishments suitable for the process of reestablishment of their rights," the organization said, "so that they are able to develop in the best conditions possible."

The ICRC said the five remaining minors will also be handed over to UNICEF Colombia.