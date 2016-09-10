Story highlights Buhari launches campaign to encourage Nigerians to 'live the change they want to see'

Recession-hit Nigerians vented frustrations against the campaign

Lagos (CNN) It was supposed to be a rallying cry for unity in a nation deep in recession crisis.

However the launch of President Buhari's 'Change Begins With Me' campaign quickly went south as Nigerians took to Twitter to vent their frustrations against his government.

During a national address on Thursday, the president said: "The campaign principle is simple, each of us must live the change we want to see in our society."

He added: "Before you ask, 'where is the change they promised us,' you must first ask, 'how far have I changed my ways."

Angry Nigerians poured scorn on the initiative. Some felt the sentiment was tone deaf and failed to address the myriad problems Nigerians face on a daily basis. Top of that list is an economy in freefall and mass youth unemployment.