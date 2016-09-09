Story highlights ISIS says it's behind Baghdad bombings

At least 11 people killed; 29 hurt

(CNN) ISIS is claiming responsibility for dual car bombings in Baghdad on Friday.

At least 11 people were killed in the blasts at al Nakhil shopping center in eastern Baghdad, police said. Twenty-nine people were wounded.

The first was a suicide attack.

The claim by ISIS was released by the terror group's media wing Amaq, and on pro-ISIS social media accounts.

"Two consecutive martyrdom operations with an explosive vest and an explosive-laden vehicle hit a Shiite gathering in Baghdad," Amaq said.

