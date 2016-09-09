MMA fighter's son's loving heart beats to save another

Story highlights Liam Kowal was hit by a car police say was driven by a drunken driver

His parents choose to donate his organs to "save somebody else"

(CNN) Liam Kowal is remembered as a fighter and a lover of life. But his life lasted a mere 15 months, cut short on Saturday in Hawthorne, California, by a 72-year-old motorist, police say.

"I'm breaking. I am unraveling. My baby is gone. Our baby is gone because of a reckless act somebody did."

As part of a gut-wrenching interview conducted by Brooke Baldwin , Liam's mother, Mishel Eder, shared memories of the California boy.

"He loved to play on the swings and he loved our dogs. He loved to chase our dogs around," Eder told Baldwin during Friday's "CNN Newsroom."

Liam's father, mixed martial arts fighter Marcus Kowal, sat next to his partner during the conversation, recalling the times he'd bring his young son to work with him.

