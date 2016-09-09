(CNN) The Wisconsin Department of Justice is appealing the overturned conviction of Brendan Dassey, who was accused of helping his uncle kill a woman in a case described in the docuseries "Making a Murderer."

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel said Friday in a statement: "We believe the magistrate judge's decision that Brendan Dassey's confession was coerced by investigators, and that no reasonable court could have concluded otherwise, is wrong on the facts and wrong on the law."

In 2005, Dassey, then 16, confessed to authorities that he assisted his uncle, Steven Avery, in raping and killing photographer Teresa Halbach.

He later recanted.

Read More