North Dakota pipeline protests
North Dakota pipeline protests
A procession makes its way down to the Cannonball River to take part in a Native American water ceremony on December 1.
Snow covers the camp on Wednesday, November 30.
A person walks through snow and wind on Tuesday, November 29.
People against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline speak at a news conference near Cannon Ball on Saturday, November 26.
A sculpture stands at an encampment where protesters of the pipeline have been gathered for months.
People protest along Highway 1806 as they walk past a sprawling encampment on Thursday, November 24.
A man stands along Highway 1806 on November 24.
In this image provided by the Morton County Sheriff's Department, law enforcement and protesters clash near the pipeline site on Sunday, November 20.
Tonya Stands recovers after being pepper-sprayed by police on Wednesday, November 2. Stands was pepper-sprayed after swimming across a creek with other protesters hoping to build a new camp to block construction.
Dozens of protesters wade in cold creek waters as they confront local police on November 2.
Tribe members make their way back to their camp on Saturday, October 29.
Cousins Jessica and Michelle Decoteau take part in a protest outside the North Dakota state capitol in Bismarck on October 29.
The burned hulks of heavy trucks sit on Highway 1806 on Friday, October 28, near a spot where protesters were evicted a day earlier.
Pipeline protesters sit in a prayer circle as a line of law enforcement officers make their way across the camp to relocate the protesters a few miles south on Thursday, October 27. Protesters had camped on private property.
A protester is arrested as law enforcement surrounds the camp on October 27.
Tires burn as armed soldiers and law enforcement officers stand in formation to force protesters off the private land in Morton County.
A protester shows where he was hit by a bean-bag round fired by officers trying to force protesters off the private land.
JR American Horse leads a march to the pipeline site on Friday, September 9.
Native Americans head to a rally at the state Capitol in Denver on Thursday, September 8. They were showing their support for members of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in North Dakota.
People hang a sign near what they say was sacred burial ground disturbed by bulldozers in Cannon Ball.
Marlo Langdeau of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe joins hundreds of Native Americans for a march near Cannon Ball on Sunday, September 4.
Protesters march on September 4.
Native Americans march to the site of a sacred burial ground on September 4.
Native Americans ride with raised fists to the sacred burial ground on September 4.
The Missouri River is seen beyond an encampment near Cannon Ball, where hundreds of people gathered to join the protest on September 4.
Flags of Native American tribes from across the United States and Canada line the entrance to a protest encampment on Saturday, September 3.
Phil Little Thunder Sr. attends an evening gathering at an encampment on September 3.