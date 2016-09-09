Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

(CNN) Happy Friday, all. I'll be off all next week and various folks will be filling in [Wait, what? -Editor]. Here are the 5 things you need to know today to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. North Korea

North Korea's conducted another underground nuke test, and this one may be its most disturbing: it says it successfully tested a nuclear warhead . This blast unleashed the equivalent of about 10 kilotons of TNT. (The bomb dropped on Hiroshima was 15 kilotons.) North Korea has steadily improved its capabilities since it started tests a decade ago. So the chances of it producing a functional nuclear warhead and putting it on a missile are getting better - and scarier.

2. Zika