Judge denies motion to halt work on Dakota Access Pipeline

Story highlights Dakota Access Pipeline would carry 470,000 barrels of oil a day across four states

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe says it would destroy "burial sites, prayer sites and culturally significant artifacts"

(CNN) [Breaking news update, posted at 3:17 p.m. ET]

A federal judge Friday denied a Native American tribe's request for a temporary restraining order to halt construction on the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg wrote in his decision that the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe failed to show "it will suffer injury that would be prevented by any injunction the Court could issue."

[Previous story, posted at 10:12 a.m. ET]

A federal judge's decision Friday could fuel heightened tensions in the battle over the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The ruling on a Native American tribe's request for a temporary restraining order on construction comes one day after Gov. Jack Dalrymple activated the state National Guard "in the event they are needed to support law enforcement response efforts," according to a National Guard spokesman.

Read More