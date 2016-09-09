Breaking News

Construction workers pose on top of one of the tallest skyscrapers

By Christina Zdanowicz, CNN

Updated 11:03 AM ET, Fri September 9, 2016

The iron workers responsible for building this spire on the Wilshire Grand Center in Los Angeles posed atop it in a jaw-dropping photo on Saturday.&lt;br /&gt;
The iron workers responsible for building this spire on the Wilshire Grand Center in Los Angeles posed atop it in a jaw-dropping photo on Saturday.
They climbed an internal maintenance ladder all the way to the top and were harnessed to the inside and outside of the structure, said spokeswoman Leigh Kramer.
They climbed an internal maintenance ladder all the way to the top and were harnessed to the inside and outside of the structure, said spokeswoman Leigh Kramer.
The building stands at 1,099 feet tall, with the spire totaling 294 feet.
The building stands at 1,099 feet tall, with the spire totaling 294 feet.
The tower was completed on Saturday in downtown Los Angeles.
The tower was completed on Saturday in downtown Los Angeles.
The Wilshire Grand is now the tallest building west of the Mississippi River.
The Wilshire Grand is now the tallest building west of the Mississippi River.
A GoPro was used to capture this dizzying shot.
A GoPro was used to capture this dizzying shot.
(CNN)Construction workers took a death-defying photo from atop a spire 1,099 feet above the ground in Los Angeles earlier this week.

The iron workers who built the spire for the Wilshire Grand Center posed atop it in the photo. The tower was completed on Saturday.
    "Saturday's completion of the 294-foot, 9-inch spire marks a milestone achievement in the construction of the Wilshire Grand tower — now officially the tallest building west of the Mississippi," said spokeswoman Leigh Kramer.
    But how did they men get all the way up there?
    They climbed an internal maintenance ladder all the way to the top and were harnessed to the inside and outside of the structure, Kramer said.
    The tower is expected to open in March of 2017.