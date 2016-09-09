(CNN) Friday was ruined for a Texas driver who drove off the top of a parking garage in downtown Austin, leaving the vehicle dangling several stories above an alley.

"The driver was (miraculously) able to climb out of the sunroof and make his way safely back into the garage," the Austin Fire Department posted on Facebook.

Hard to see but there's a car dangling off the side of the garage. Looks like the driver got out ok. A photo posted by Kirk Larson (@marshalllarson) on Sep 9, 2016 at 12:53pm PDT

To the owner of a silver trail blazer... your lights are on... A photo posted by @domagicjuan on Sep 9, 2016 at 1:13pm PDT

At my work's parking garage (dude made it out ok) 😳 A photo posted by Kevin Kishimoto (@kevkish) on Sep 9, 2016 at 1:10pm PDT

Spectators crowded around the scene and shared photos.

"The driver was still in the driver seat when I came outside," Andrew Miller told CNN affiliate KXAN. "It looked pretty dangerous even though it wasn't swinging."

Austin cray y'all A photo posted by Alexis Ramirez (@akablackphillip) on Sep 9, 2016 at 1:34pm PDT

It is still unclear how the incident happened, but the driver was able to walk away from the accident without any injuries, according to the fire department.

