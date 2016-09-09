(CNN)Friday was ruined for a Texas driver who drove off the top of a parking garage in downtown Austin, leaving the vehicle dangling several stories above an alley.
"The driver was (miraculously) able to climb out of the sunroof and make his way safely back into the garage," the Austin Fire Department posted on Facebook.
Spectators crowded around the scene and shared photos.
"The driver was still in the driver seat when I came outside," Andrew Miller told CNN affiliate KXAN. "It looked pretty dangerous even though it wasn't swinging."
It is still unclear how the incident happened, but the driver was able to walk away from the accident without any injuries, according to the fire department.
Rescue crews were on the scene working to retrieve the car.