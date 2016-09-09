Story highlights A display uses Coke cans to mimic the towers

A store creates a tasteless ad to tout a 9/11 sale

(CNN) Memo to businesses:

9/11 is NOT a holiday. You can't have 9/11 sales. You can't use it for crass marketing gimmicks. You can't put out insensitive tweets.

Just don't.

While that may seem a completely obvious concept for the rest of us to grasp, for some advertisers? Not so much.

And that's why, every year around the anniversary of the attacks, we are left dumbfounded over and over again by the sheer boneheaded-ness, the utter tone-deafness of some commercials.

