Story highlights Djokovic now 13-0 against Monfils

Will face Stan Wawrinka or Kei Nishikori in final

Djokovic chasing 13th major

(CNN) The score may have looked fairly routine but Novak Djokovic's semifinal win over Gael Monfils at the US Open was downright bizarre.

Djokovic's 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-2 victory on a sweltering, humid day in New York that left both players hunched over in the fourth set featured the world No. 1 playing a point with a ripped shirt and showman Monfils getting booed -- perhaps a first in his career -- for his antics.

Indeed, after much had been made about Monfils being more focused on court this year, his display in the first two sets was a step backwards.

Trailing 5-0 -- showing little of the play that got him to the last four without dropping a set -- he walked into returns, coasted to the net and gave away shots. Djokovic, who will face either Stan Wawrinka or Kei Nishikori in his seventh US Open final, lost his concentration, blowing three straight set points on serve at 5-1.

He was even forced to save break points at 5-3.

Read More