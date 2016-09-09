Story highlights Course to be transformed in $72.9m plan

New grandstand and parade ring to be built

Work set to be completed by 2018 Irish Derby

(CNN) It's the legendary racecourse with a colorful past that has become known as the spiritual home of Irish racing -- and now the Curragh is looking to a bright new future.

The course -- which, along with Leopardstown, plays host to the Longines Irish Champions Weekend this Saturday and Sunday -- stands in County Kildare's 4,870-acre Curragh Plains, one of Europe's oldest natural grasslands.

It will be transformed into a state-of-the-art venue in a $73 million redevelopment that officials say will ensure it can hold its own among the best racecourses in the world.

Long-awaited plan

The Curragh revitalization brings belated realization of a redevelopment that was planned years ago but scuppered by the economic downturn of 2008.

Read More