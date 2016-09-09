Weld on Aleppo gaffe: 'It's quite a moment on television'

Story highlights Libertarian VP nominee William Weld defended his running mate Gary Johnson

Weld said his Aleppo remarks shouldn't be disqualifying

(CNN) Libertarian vice president nominee William Weld said Friday that he doesn't think running mate Gary Johnson's failure to identify the besieged Syrian city of Aleppo should disqualify him from being president.

Still, even Weld admitted, "You know, there's no denying it's quite a moment on television."

In an interview Friday on "New Day," Weld told CNN's Chris Cuomo that Johnson understood "the wider context" of the refugee crisis despite the high-profile slip.

"I think Gary just didn't realize the context was Syria or geography or anything like that," Weld said. Weld added that if the question to Johnson had been, "'What do you think about the terrible atrocities of the refugee problem in Aleppo', that would put it in context."

Asked what effect the gaffe might have on the campaign, Weld said, "We'll have to wait and see whether people think that not picking up on the name of a town in Syria is a mortal sin." He added, "I don't think it does a great deal."

Read More