Story highlights The Michigan legislature eliminated straight-party voting in 2015

Straight-party voting allows a voter to vote for all candidates of their political party with one mark

Washington (CNN) The Supreme Court cleared the way Friday for straight ticket voting to continue in Michigan.

In a one-page order, justices denied a request from Michigan's Secretary of State to allow a law banning the practice to go into effect, pending appeal.

For 125 years the state has allowed straight-party voting which allows a voter to vote for all candidates of their desired political party by making one mark rather than voting for each partisan candidate individually. In 2015, however, the Michigan legislature passed a regulation that eliminated it.

Challengers, including individual voters, Common Cause and the A. Philip Randolph Institute, argued in briefs filed with the Supreme Court that if straight ticket voting were to be eliminated for the next election it would cause voter confusion and longer lines at polling places, particularly for African-American voters who rely on the practice.

