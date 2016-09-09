Story highlights The Quarter Life Poetry Instagram account illustrates millennial struggles

The artist behind the account advocates for tuition reform

Washington (CNN) Millennials looking for someone who truly understands the realities of being a twenty-something in the social media age can find support in the Instagram account Quarter Life Poetry, which pairs poems with cartoons.

Samantha Jayne, the artist behind Quarter Life Poetry, started the account after going through her own quarter life crisis.

"I decided to quit my job, I had this breakup and I moved across the country -- very stereotypical," Jayne told CNN.

It was during this period of her life that the former art director decided to find a new outlet for her frustrations.

"I like to deal with everything, any negative emotions with humor and sarcasm. Maybe because it's difficult to face those negative emotions head on, but I think it's also easier to talk to people about them and share it with them if you do it in a kind of humorous way," Jayne said.

Read More