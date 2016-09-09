Story highlights Waterboarding is widely regarded as a form of torture

Giuliani said that at least with waterboarding, the victim is able to save themselves by providing intelligence

Washington (CNN) Rudy Giuliani said Friday he wasn't sure which was more humane: death by drone strike or being waterboarded, a tactic widely regarded as torture.

During an interview with Family Research Council President Tony Perkins at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, the former New York City mayor and top Donald Trump surrogate said he considered waterboarding to be better than drone strikes because the victim has the chance to save themselves.

"Rather than capturing people because (President Barack) Obama didn't want to fill up Guantanamo, he used drones to kill them," he said at the forum in Washington. "I also can't figure out for the life of me what's more humane -- waterboarding or killing somebody with a drone."

A 2014 Senate report condemned the use of so-called enhanced interrogation techniques, which included waterboarding, saying the program produced little valuable intelligence. The CIA says it no longer employs the tactic.

